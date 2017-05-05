3:59pm Fri 5 May
Awkward video of Ivanka Trump dancing with her son goes viral

This video is meant to be cute.

It's meant to show that Ivanka Trump is a "Working Mum" but she has that whole work-life balance sorted.

In it, Ms Trump walks into the kitchen in her corporate outfit, drops her purse onto a stool and begins to dance with her young son. A smaller child looks on in confusion.

After Ms Trump posted the video on Instagram it quickly racked up more than half a million views, says news.com.au.

Make no mistake - the "candid" video has a strong PR motive. The First Daughter has been busy promoting her new book Women Who Work, and the video ties in beautifully with that subject.

The 35-year-old captioned the video, "Little moments matter, especially for working moms!! #TBT to an after-work dance party with my boys."

A lot of people weren't buying it.

Twitter was not impressed. Photo / Twitter
In her new book, Ms Trump reveals Vogue editor Anna Wintour called her up during her senior year of college to offer her a job.

"She'd heard that I was graduating soon. She knew I liked fashion. She wanted to offer me a job at Vogue," Ms Trump writes in her book.

While she was interested in fashion, she decided to follow in her dad's footsteps and turned down the gig.

"I just wasn't willing to delay my dream of becoming a builder," she said.

Presumably the video is also meant to make this incredibly wealthy woman "relatable".

She has a bit of work to do.

- news.com.au

