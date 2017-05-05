Awkward video of Ivanka Trump dancing with her son goes viral

This video is meant to be cute.
It's meant to show that Ivanka Trump is a "Working Mum" but she has that whole work-life balance sorted.
In it, Ms Trump walks into the kitchen in her corporate outfit, drops her purse onto a stool and begins to dance with her young son. A smaller child looks on in confusion.
After Ms Trump posted the video on Instagram it quickly racked up more than half a million views, says news.com.au.
Make no mistake - the "candid" video has a strong PR motive. The First Daughter has been busy promoting her new book Women Who Work, and the video ties in beautifully with that subject.
The 35-year-old captioned the video, "Little moments matter, especially for working moms!! #TBT to an after-work dance party with my boys."
A lot of people weren't buying it.
In her new book, Ms Trump reveals Vogue editor Anna Wintour called her up during her senior year of college to offer her a job.
"She'd heard that I was graduating soon. She knew I liked fashion. She wanted to offer me a job at Vogue," Ms Trump writes in her book.
I'm honored to support @NatUrbanLeague and @BGCA_Clubs with proceeds from my upcoming #WomenWhoWorkBook. These donations will establish a new women's initiative through the National Urban League's Entrepreneurship Center Program and encourage more girls' participation in STEM through the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Read more at Facebook.com/IvankaTrump @portfolio_books
While she was interested in fashion, she decided to follow in her dad's footsteps and turned down the gig.
"I just wasn't willing to delay my dream of becoming a builder," she said.
Presumably the video is also meant to make this incredibly wealthy woman "relatable".
She has a bit of work to do.