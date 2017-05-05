Ariel Winter misses dress code memo at Modern Family screening

Ariel Winter clearly didn't get the dress code memo for the casual screening of Modern Family's season eight finale this week.

The cast all posed on the red carpet at the screening of the season eight finale in California this week, and most of them were dressed in appropriately smart-casual attire, reports news.com.au.

Winter, however, had a different vision for her look.

The 19-year-old (who plays middle child Alex Dunphy on the hit sitcom) wore a beaded taupe mini dress with cut outs galore - chest, shoulders, legs - allowing plenty of flesh to peek through. The whole ensemble was reminiscent of something you might see on the MTV Awards red carpet.

She capped it off with a pair of sky-high spiky gold heels.

Winter's latest sexy outfit comes after she appeared to go commando on the red carpet at a children's film premiere in Los Angeles last month.

The actress' dress showed off her curves and the sheer panelling certainly caught the eye of other people attending the premiere of Smurfs: The Lost Village.

- news.com.au