3:39pm Fri 5 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Ariel Winter misses dress code memo at Modern Family screening

Maybe she was hitting the club afterwards? Photo / Getty
Maybe she was hitting the club afterwards? Photo / Getty

Ariel Winter clearly didn't get the dress code memo for the casual screening of Modern Family's season eight finale this week.

The cast all posed on the red carpet at the screening of the season eight finale in California this week, and most of them were dressed in appropriately smart-casual attire, reports news.com.au.

Spot the difference. Photo / Getty
Spot the difference. Photo / Getty

Winter, however, had a different vision for her look.

The 19-year-old (who plays middle child Alex Dunphy on the hit sitcom) wore a beaded taupe mini dress with cut outs galore - chest, shoulders, legs - allowing plenty of flesh to peek through. The whole ensemble was reminiscent of something you might see on the MTV Awards red carpet.

She capped it off with a pair of sky-high spiky gold heels.

Winter left little to the imagination at the daytime screening. Photo / Getty
Winter left little to the imagination at the daytime screening. Photo / Getty

Winter's latest sexy outfit comes after she appeared to go commando on the red carpet at a children's film premiere in Los Angeles last month.

Winter at the Smurfs premiere. Photo / Getty
Winter at the Smurfs premiere. Photo / Getty

The actress' dress showed off her curves and the sheer panelling certainly caught the eye of other people attending the premiere of Smurfs: The Lost Village.

- news.com.au

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 05 May 2017 15:39:55 Processing Time: 16ms