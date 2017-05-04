6:38pm Fri 5 May
Hilarious texts reveal some of the most amusing - and mortifying - messages people have sent to the wrong number

A hilarious collection of images have revealed the very awkward text exchanges people have had when they text the wrong number. Photo / Imgur
A hilarious collection of images have revealed the very awkward text exchanges people have had when they text the wrong number. Photo / Imgur

We have all come to the embarrassing realisation that we have got the wrong number in the past, but for most of us the damage will be minimal.

However, others aren't so lucky as these hilarious text messages shared on Imgur prove, reports the Daily Mail.

The screen-grabs reveal the highly inappropriate but very amusing messages people have received from total strangers.

In many cases recipients had to break the bad news that their sender had been given a fake number by a crush.

In other threads the receiver decided to have a little fun, playing along with the conversation with hilarious results.

Whether they make you laugh or cringe these messages are sure reminder to check before you text.

In many cases the senders were left mortified when they sent an amorous message to someone they hadn't intended to. Photo / Imgur
One sender seemed unfamiliar with the dog breed of a Chihuahua when going through their unknown contacts. Photo / Imgur
This recipient was unimpressed when he got stuck in a phone conversation with his mother after a stranger told him to give her a call. Photo / Imgur
Although this person didn't reach the person they had hoped to, they were not disappointed in the message they received back. Photo / Imgur
Matt was left extremely impressed with Hannah's medical advice despite her lack of training. Photo / Imgur
One recipient chose to impersonate Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear when he received a text from an unknown number. Photo / Imgur
After realising they had the wrong number some people decided that they may as well continue their conversation. Photo / Imgur
Anthony soon discovered that the woman he had text would not be coming into work any time soon. Photo / Imgur
This person was reluctant to say goodbye to the sender after he referred to her as a Queen. Photo / Imgur
This recipient chose to use a Spongebob Squarepants reference when he received a text by mistake. Photo / Imgur
This sender was extremely apologetic upon realising he had mistakenly complimented a stranger. Photo / Imgur
It seems that this sender was in an extremely bad mood, throwing out insults to whomever he came across. Photo / Imgur
This sender believed that they were contacting the vets and while they failed to reach them the person they did reach was glad to get their message. Photo / Imgur
It was clear the man was not Jessica. Photo / Imgur
The man revealed he was not in fact baby. Photo / Imgur
- Daily Mail

- NZ Herald

