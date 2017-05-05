7:33am Fri 5 May
Twitter memes frenzy as world tried to guess to what the Queen's #BuckinghamPalace announcement was about

Twitter was full of jokes following the announcement Prince Philip was standing down from royal duties. Photo / Getty Images
As soon as the Queen called her staff to a meeting at Buckingham Palace, it was inevitable the internet would be awash with fevered speculation.

Her Majesty's most senior aides called her entire household from across Britain to London for a summit to announce that the Duke of Edinburgh would be stepping down from royal duties in the autumn.

But before the top secret meeting, creative social media users around the world immediately seized the opportunity to put their talents to the test and mock up comical tweets speculating on the possible agenda.

From Harry Potter themed graphics to those suggesting Her Majesty may become the next Doctor Who and Prince Harry getting married - here we look at some of the most hilarious, far-fetched and imaginative memes.









- Daily Mail

