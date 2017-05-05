Twitter memes frenzy as world tried to guess to what the Queen's #BuckinghamPalace announcement was about

As soon as the Queen called her staff to a meeting at Buckingham Palace, it was inevitable the internet would be awash with fevered speculation.

Her Majesty's most senior aides called her entire household from across Britain to London for a summit to announce that the Duke of Edinburgh would be stepping down from royal duties in the autumn.

But before the top secret meeting, creative social media users around the world immediately seized the opportunity to put their talents to the test and mock up comical tweets speculating on the possible agenda.

From Harry Potter themed graphics to those suggesting Her Majesty may become the next Doctor Who and Prince Harry getting married - here we look at some of the most hilarious, far-fetched and imaginative memes.

"Got a new Corgi. Just thought you'd all want to know." #BuckinghamPalace pic.twitter.com/sR2Ii4dtAR — Anthony B. Masters (@anthonybmasters) May 4, 2017

OMG she's going to be the new Doctor isn't she? #BuckinghamPalace — Grant Williamson (@ozjimbob) May 4, 2017

Is this one of those staff meetings where everything could have been said in an email? #BuckinghamPalace — Nez (@fraggle73) May 4, 2017

WTF are you lot doing here? #buckinghampalace — Elizabeth Windsor (@Queen_UK) May 4, 2017

The last time all the King's (Queens) men and all the King's (Queen's) Horses were called together so quickly #buckinghampalace pic.twitter.com/HruluhdDqX — Fran Stinchcombe (@Franstinchcombe) May 4, 2017

- Daily Mail