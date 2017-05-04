Prince Philip to stand down from Royal duties

Breaking

Britain's Prince Philip, who is 95, will no longer carry out public engagements from autumn of this year, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Palace said in a statement it was the Duke of Edinburgh's decision taken with the support of the Queen, his wife.

The statement read: "His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year.

"In taking this decision, the Duke has the full support of the Queen. Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying the Queen.

"Thereafter, the Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.

"The Duke of Edinburgh is Patron, President or a member of over 780 organisations, with which he will continue to be associated, although he will no longer play an active role by attending engagements.

"Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full program of official engagements with the support of members of the Royal Family."

Last year it was revealed Prince Philip carried out nearly twice as many days of public engagements as the Duchess of Cambridge in the year he turned 95.

The Duke of Edinburgh is Patron, President or a member of over 780 organisations, with which he will continue to be associated. pic.twitter.com/lH2zsYKXsp — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 4, 2017

An announcement regarding The Duke of Edinburgh. https://t.co/SF1bgo68Un pic.twitter.com/TO9mR70xTk — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 4, 2017

Staff from all royal residences across the UK had been summoned to a meeting at Buckingham Palace, in a move billed as "highly unusual" by royal watchers and leading to speculation there had been a death.

The Daily Mail initially reported that the Queen's most senior aides had called all staff to an emergency meeting, sparking speculation the 95-year-old Duke of Edinburgh had passed away.

The palace's press office refused to comment, fueling the rumour.

A conspicuous absence of royal-related information on UK news websites led many to suggest the palace and UK media were following traditional protocol for a royal death.

Journalists eventually got through to staff at the palace who said they did not believe the Queen or the Prince were unwell. A palace spokeswoman told the Herald there would be no comment about the purpose of the meeting in advance.

BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt eventually tweeted that he had been told by a reliable source the meeting at 10am - 9pm this evening NZ time - was not about the health of the Queen or Prince Philip.

There'll be a staff meeting at Buckingham Palace this morning. It's not to do with the health of either the Queen or Prince Philip. — Peter Hunt (@BBCPeterHunt) May 4, 2017

Royal writer of three decades Phil Dampier predicted earlier today with Newstalk ZB's Larry Williams earlier today Prince Philip could be announcing he was retiring from all duties.

If the Prince Regent relinquished his 800-odd patronages they would likely be passed to other royals such as Prince William.

It is unclear where the rumours of Prince Philip's death originated, although it could have been sparked by a hoax earlier this week when a Facebook page "RIP Prince Philip" took in hundreds of credulous social media users.

At the meeting today servants were to be addressed by the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior officer of the Royal Household, as well as Her Majesty's right-hand man, Private Secretary Sir Christopher Geidt, according to the Daily Mail.

The Express reports that Prince Philip and the Queen are due at a service in the Chapel Royal of St James's Palace in central London following the meeting with staff.

- NZ Herald