The surprising reason Kate Middleton takes her own family photos

She's made no secret of her penchant for photography, shunning big name photographers in favour of capturing her own portraits of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Indeed, it was Kate who took a charming picture of her daughter to celebrate her second birthday - and there's a very surprising reason why the Duchess decided to do it herself.

According to Gina Jones from Bumpkins, The Baby Show's lead experts in baby photography, it is all down to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's desire to be "resourceful with money", reported the Daily Mail.

Speaking to MailOnline, Gina explained: "It shows how modern Kate and William are by being more accessible and having a hands on approach. It also shows that they are resourceful with money as you often see Kate in high street fashion and sometimes repeating outfits and so by taking her own photos this again shows how she is savvy with money."

Kate has previously enlisted famed photographer Mario Testino to shoot family imagery but it seems she's having a change of heart - and she could be hoping for a permanent gig as royal photographer.

As Simon Apps, director and photographer of PR photo agency, Professional Images, explains: "I don't think the Duchess is looking for a career in photography, but she could certainly have an eye on taking the position of 'Royal photographer', a title bestowed on Lord Lichfield who sadly passed away from a stroke in 2005."

"Like him, she is perfectly, if not better, placed to capture those intimate spontaneous moments within the Royal Family for which he was so famous."

And it seems that Kate has a knack for photography, with the experts saying she is a natural behind the lens who "really captures her children's spirits in the photos."

Kate's talents behind the camera were acknowledged after she was given honorary lifetime membership of the prestigious Royal Photographic Society in recognition of her "talent and enthusiasm".

The society, established in 1853, works to promote photography and to support photographers "irrespective of their level of knowledge, equipment or skills".

It holds exhibitions and workshops and has a long tradition of links to the Royal family: Queen Victoria and Prince Albert were early patrons while several official Royal photographers were members. Professional photographer Lord Snowdon won its Hood Medal in 1978.

The society believes Kate is an excellent role model for keen amateur photographers. A spokeswoman said it was "clear she had photographic talent".

Dr Michael Pritchard, chief executive of the RPS, said: "The Duchess of Cambridge has had a long-standing interest in photography and its history."

"She is latest in a long line of royal photographers and the society is pleased to recognise her talent and enthusiasm through honorary membership. We look forward to a continuing relationship with her."

The Duchess - a keen amateur photographer - has released a number of photographs of her children over the years.

She broke with tradition to take the first official photographs of Princess Charlotte in 2015 and pictures of Prince George on his first day at nursery received widespread praise. But holiday snaps taken in Borneo and posted on her website received mixed reviews.

The Duchess, who studied history of art at St Andrews University, has been spotted several times taking photos on Royal tours with her Canon EOS 5D Mark II and is understood to be knowledgeable about all aspects of photography.

- Daily Mail