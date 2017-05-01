Met Gala: The best and worst looks

The 2017 Met Gala is under way. And with this year's theme dedicated to the quirky genius of Comme des Garcons designer Rei Kawakubo, we're looking forward to what could be some of the weirdest in wearable art yet.

From Katy Perry in a red veil to Kylie Jenner in a sleek blonde wig, here are the best and worst looks as they arrive on the world's most avant garde red carpet.

THE BEST

Blake Lively

Lively is always a red carpet stand out. But this could be her most incredible look to date. The train of feathers is the perfect ode to Commes des Garcons.

Rihanna

Wondering how Rihanna was going to top last year's golden drama of a dress? We reckon she's done it with this perfectly on theme, playful look.

Kylie Jenner

Thanks to some very firm corseting, Jenner is flawless in this tasselled, lace and floral dress by Donatella Versace. She finishes the look with a sleek blonde wig.

Continued below.

Related Content Diana Clement: Your house is not an ATM Cooking the Books podcast - how to start investing when you're a rookie The $100k job no Aussie can do

Gigi Hadid

Proving Tommy Hilfiger can do haute couture, Gigi Hadid is a knockout in this strong, achitectural number.

Lily Collins

Lily goes punk princess with a blunt black wig and lips offset by a frilly, frothy lilac skirt.





Hailee Steinfeld

Steinfeld's red carpet success looks to be continuing as she arrives in this Vera Wang design which teams hot pants with an open coat and extreme sleeves that speak to quintessential Commes des Garcons style.

Kendall Jenner

On anyone else, this sheer number with a g-string bodysuit could have wound up as a wardrobe malfunction nightmare, but with a body like Jenner's, the La Perla chainmail look is a total winner.

THE WORST

Katy Perry

While she gets points for an eye catching look, Perry's choice looks like she was more inspired by the red wedding episode in Game of Thrones than commes de garcons.

Priyanka Chopra

We had such high hopes for this beauty, but a trench coat cum dress is not working for Chopra.

Helen Lasichanh

An example of taking the theme to extremes, Pharrell's wife's look reminds us of a clothes peg.

Solange Knowles

"I'm so excited to wear a puffa jacket on the red carpet," said no-one ever. With so many features to tap into, this one's a disappointment from Knowles.

Claire Danes

Some may deem it a fun look for Danes, but it's reminding us more of an office shirt after a run in with a pair of scissors.

- NZ Herald