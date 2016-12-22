Kiwi weight loss star Simone Anderson reveals top diet tips

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

She's known for her incredible body-transformation and now Simone Anderson is sharing tips on how she maintains a healthy lifestyle after shedding a massive 92 kilograms.

The 26-year-old emerged as an inspiration for others after she turned her life around by devoting herself to a new regime that made her well-being her number one priority.

Never forget: How far you've come. Everything you have got through. All the times you pushed on even when you felt you couldn't. All the mornings you got out of bed no matter how hard it was. All the times you wanted to give up but you got through another day. Never forget how much strength you have learned and developed. Pull over to the side of your journey and look how far you've come. A post shared by Journey To Health (@simone_anderson) on Dec 22, 2016 at 11:42am PST

The next challenge has been to make sure the weight stays off. Ms Anderson told Daily Mail Australia that planning exercise into her calendar is a key to her success.

"I view it like any other important event and don't more or change it for anything," she said.

With over half a million followers on social media, the Aucklander has continued to work hard to stay fit, healthy and looking great.

Continued below.

Related Content Video Watch: Simone Anderson's incredible weight loss journey How to close the gender pay gap NZ directors paid much less than Aussies, survey finds

Her top tips include being organised and prepared for the week ahead.

"I like to spend a couple of hours each Sunday planning what meals I want for the week, then going food shopping and finally prepping meals and snacks," Ms Anderson said.

Simone also likes to ensure she always is carrying a water bottle. "I find if I am well hydrated then it also makes a huge difference in my energy levels."

With an ever-growing sense of motivation to inspire others Ms Anderson still has challenges citing her biggest weakness as snacking. She said the key is to be prepared with something nutritious.

Long weekend brunches pesto and spinach scrambled eggs with a side of rocket and avo! @haleyashwell A post shared by Journey To Health (@simone_anderson) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

"Ensuring I have good, healthy and easy snacks on hand means it helps choose a healthy option over something that is unhealthy or more convenient.

"Some of my biggest challenges when trying to stick to a routine and being health conscious is still trying to maintain a social lifestyle," she reveals.

"It was a huge change during the first few months learning to switch a glass of wine with friends and dinner for a morning walk and smoothie. But these small daily changes add up long term and mean it just becomes your new lifestyle."



In a normal day Ms Anderson will kick things off with 45 minutes to an hour of either weight training or a gym class that is weights based.

She currently works out daily, if not twice a day.

This was taken right at the end of my PT session with @nicolealyceh and right at the end of our last set when I'm reaching my absolute limit, you see everything beginning to fail then I just lose it A post shared by Journey To Health (@simone_anderson) on Apr 18, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

As a result of the mass interest accumulated around her transformation Ms Anderson also dedicates a portion of her routine to communicate with her followers who leave messages and comments for her when she is not working as a professional make-up artist.

Getting ready for Martin Garrix thanks to @vodafonenz tonight Lace-up belt corset @marbleboutiquenz A post shared by Journey To Health (@simone_anderson) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

The make-up-artist believes in switching up her diet each day or week so she doesn't get sick of eating the same foods but on an average day will eat a variation of her typical healthy meal plan.

Currently, Ms Anderson has many goals but her main two focuses are to run a half marathon this year, and to travel and see as much of the world as possible.

She is also continuing to use her transformation experience to help and motivate others, although she confesses initially sharing her story was a "selfish" decision to keep herself accountable to help achieve her goals.

"Now seeing how many people it has affected and how many people have decided to change their own lives because of me is something I am so proud of.

"I will continue to post and create new and exciting recipes for as long as others find some sort of benefit from it," she said.

A post shared by Journey To Health (@simone_anderson) on Jan 17, 2017 at 11:28am PST

That includes offering advice to those looking to change themselves for the better. Her biggest piece of advice is for anyone looking to make a change to include their friends and family in their decision.

"Tell as many people around you including your friends and family, the more people you tell the more accountable you feel and the more driven you feel to achieve and stick to your goals."

She added it is a key factor to attempt to maintain balance: "For me, I never cut out any food group as then it would feel like a fad diet and I wanted it to feel like a long term lifestyle change.

"Try not to focus on the big end goal, set yourself lots of small short term achievable goals along the way. These help keep you motivated and on track the entire journey."

Simone's typical meal plan

Chicken parmigiana with fresh tagliatelle and courgette ribbons for lunch! @woop_nz A post shared by Journey To Health (@simone_anderson) on Apr 17, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

Breakfast: A protein shake with a banana and milk

Morning Tea: A small handful of mixed nuts for and a piece of fruit

Lunch: An omelette with veges

Dinner: Brown rice, salmon, avocado and a hard boiled egg.

Tip: I like to have a tea after dinner which stops my craving for anything sweet!

- news.com.au

- Daily Mail