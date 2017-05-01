Mum tells school: My daughter is done with homework

By Imogen Reid

When her young daughter began stressing out while doing up to three hours of homework a night, Bunmi Laditan decided enough was enough and her daughter needed to "just be a kid".

The fed up mother sent an a very passionate yet sensible email to her daughter's school explaining exactly why she was "done" with homework.

She then shared the email on Facebook, alongside a fiery post about the ridiculous amount of homework her daughter is expected to complete each night.

"Someone please explain to me why she should have 2-3 hours of homework to do every night?" Bunmi asks in her impassioned Facebook post.

"How does homework until 6:30, then dinner, then an hour to relax (or finish the homework) before bed make any sense at all?

"It does not. IT DOES NOT. IT. DOES. NOT."

After speaking to a therapist and tutor, Bunmi sent an email telling her daughter's teachers that:

"She's been very stressed and is starting to have physical symptoms such as chest pain and waking up at 4am worrying about her school workload," Bunmi wrote to her daughter's teachers.

The fiery post accompanying the email has been shared over 15,000 times, and the 6,000 comments show parents and teachers nodding their heads in agreement, many saluting Bunmi for voicing how homework can negatively affect their child's behaviour and learning.

