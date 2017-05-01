7:58am Mon 1 May
Messy teen's stomach-churning flat voted country's filthiest

Horror scenes inside Brittani Cooper's share house earned her the dubious honour of having 'Britain's worst student digs'. Photo / Supplied
Stomach-churning scenes inside a teen's share house have earned her the dubious honour of having the worst student digs in Britain.

Brittani Cooper, 19, beat out almost a thousand entries to take out the £500 ($NZ941) prize for the nation's filthiest student accommodation.

Ms Cooper, who is, ironically, studying to become a real estate agent, entered the competition run by web-blinds.com after her appalled father sent her the link as a joke.

"My dad saw that web-blinds.com had launched a campaign to find the UK's worst student digs on an online news site," she told the Mirror.

"He sent me the link to the article as a joke because he knew that my housemates and I didn't exactly keep our flat the tidiest during the past year.

"I decided it was worth entering with some images of our very messy kitchen, and now I'm so happy I did."

Ms Cooper joked that while her dad was being tongue-and-cheek when he initially urged her to submit photos of the stinking mess she called home, he was now hassling her for his cut of the prize money.

"My dad is now saying he wants to share the money fifty-fifty with me, but that won't be happening," she said.

Plates double as Petri dishes and unknown horrors bubble beneath the surface of the putrid water in the sink. Photo / Supplied
Seriously, just throw the damn dishes away. After you empty the bins. Okay maybe just toss the bins too. Photo / Supplied
Real estate student Brittani Cooper has pocketed $NZ941 after winning a competition for Britain's filthiest student digs. Photo / Facebook
Even the didgeridoo is trying to distance itself from the stomach churning mess that is Brittani Cooper's student share house. Photo / Supplied
- news.com.au

