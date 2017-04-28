7:38pm Fri 28 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

There's something disturbing in the background of this cute couple's selfie

At first glance it looks like just another sweet selfie. It's not. Photo / Supplied
At first glance it looks like just another sweet selfie. It's not. Photo / Supplied

At first glance it looks like just another sweet selfie tweeted by a young in-love couple.

It's not.

Something is happening in the background that defies logic and it's terrifying people on the internet.

There's a clue in the caption of the photograph - posted by the boyfriend - that most users initially missed the significance of.

It reads: "I love my girlfriend even if she's a gemini".

While the Twitterverse was trying to figure it out, the photograph went viral, garnering more than 80,000 "likes" and being shared by close to 40,000 people in less than 48 hours.

If you haven't clicked yet, the fuss is about the fact that the girl is facing the wrong way in the mirror, hence the reference to the two-faced zodiac sign Gemini.

It is, of course, just a very good Photoshop but that didn't stop accusations of "witchcraft" from echoing around Twitterverse and the generation of countless memes.

- news.com.au

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 28 Apr 2017 21:09:39 Processing Time: 10ms