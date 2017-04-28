1:04pm Fri 28 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Are these the worst ball photos you have ever seen?

They thought it would be a good idea to wear matching sunglasses. Photo /
They thought it would be a good idea to wear matching sunglasses. Photo /

It's one of the biggest nights of your teenage years with many spending weeks or even months searching for the ideal outfit and preening themselves to perfection.

But sometimes all that effort doesn't quite pay off, as these hilarious prom night photos show.

People have been sharing some of the most disastrous examples online, including the dubious decision to take a cardboard cutout of Justin Bieber along on the big night in the absence of a date, reported the Daily Mail.

Others found themselves the victim of photobombing by scantily clad men and even Barney the dinosaur.

And while sometimes breaking from tradition is a good thing, couples may well regret abandoning the tux and formal dress combo in favour of matching outfits.






This lucky lady got to take the man of her dreams to prom. Photo / runt-of-the-web.com
This lucky lady got to take the man of her dreams to prom. Photo / runt-of-the-web.com
Can this couple weather the storm? Photo / runt-of-the-web.com
Can this couple weather the storm? Photo / runt-of-the-web.com
Wait till you see it. Photo / runt-of-the-web.com
Wait till you see it. Photo / runt-of-the-web.com
Prom night or wedding night? Photo / runt-of-the-web.com
Prom night or wedding night? Photo / runt-of-the-web.com
"We're a happy family."Photo / runt-of-the-web.com
"We're a happy family."Photo / runt-of-the-web.com

- Daily Mail

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 28 Apr 2017 13:50:07 Processing Time: 11ms