Texas man finds girlfriend in bed with another man, takes photos

When most people find their partners in bed with someone else, their first reaction is to scream and yell, but one betrayed boyfriend instead decided it was the perfect opportunity for a photo shoot.

After Duston Holloway from Emory, Texas, walked in to his bedroom and found his girlfriend passed out drunk next to a random guy, he opted to keep his sense of humor about the unfortunate situation.

Instead of flipping out, he starting snapping photos of them in bed, and he even posed for a selfie in front of the them, later sharing the images on Facebook.

"When you come home to another man in your bed with the one you loved! Good men deserve good women." he wrote using a peace sign emoji.

The images see Duston's now-ex-girlfriend passed out next to another guy, and while she has her shirt on, he does not.

The unknown man looked right at home in Duston's bed, and when one Facebook user messaged him to ask if he woke them up, he admitted that he initially wanted to "kick his a**".

"But I calmly just took selfies and walked like a boss lol," he added. "I did tap her to wake her up but she was drunk as a skunk passed out.

"I was gonna ask if I was gonna have to sleep in the spare bedroom and what kinda breakfast the dude liked lmao."

Unsurprisingly, Duston's amazing photos went viral, and thousands of people from all over the world have reached out to him to praise him for staying calm, cool, and collected while finding himself in such a miserable situation.

"Good for you on being the bigger person! I'm sure one day you will find someone will think the world of you!' a woman named Hailey told him.

Another guy named Maximus offered to take him out to help him find other ladies.

"Yo saw an article about a trick that played you. You ever come out to Cleveland Ohio I got you bro, We'll find you a few to run through. Cheers bruv! [sic]" he wrote.

Duston later returned to Facebook to thank everyone for the support he has gotten.

"I've had thousands of messages thousands upon thousands of people from all over the world congratulate me on being a better man and walking away," he wrote.

He added that at the time he had "thought my world fell apart" but the support he received after posting the story left him feeling like "the world ain't as bad as we think."

- Daily Mail