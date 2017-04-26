'My child not required to share with yours': Mum's anti-sharing post divides internet

A mum's social media post about why she teaches her son not to share toys has divided the internet users around the world.

Alanya Kolberg from Missouri took to facebook posting an image of her son at the park with his toys.

She explained he was approached by six boys who demanded he share his Transformer, Minecraft figure and fire truck.

But it was her stance that caught the other kids' mothers and social media off guard.

Taking to Facebook, she explained her son was feeling overwhelmed, and looked to her for help.

"'You can tell them no, Carson,' I said. 'Just say no. You don't have to say anything else'," she wrote on Facebook.

"Of course, as soon as he said no, the boys ran to tattle to me that he was not sharing. I said, 'He doesn't have to share with you. He said no. If he wants to share, he will.'

"In any case, Carson only brought the toys to share with my friend's little girl, who we were meeting at the park," she wrote. "He only didn't want to share with the greedy boys because he was excited to surprise her with them.

"The next time your snowflake runs to you, upset that another child isn't sharing, please remember that we don't live in a world where it's conducive to give up everything you have to anyone just because they said so, and I'm not going to teach my kid that that's the way it works."

Kolberg said the she received some "dirty looks from the other parents" after telling her son he didn't have to share.

"If I, an adult, walked into the park eating a sandwich, am I required to share my sandwich with strangers in the park? No!

"So really, while you're giving me dirty looks, presumably thinking my son and I are rude, whose manners are lacking here? The person reluctant to give his three toys away to 6 strangers, or the 6 strangers demanding to be given something that doesn't belong to them, even when the owner is obviously uncomfortable?"

Kolberg explained the goal was to teach her son how to function as an adult, saying it was a lesson in setting boundaries, developing the ability to be able to say no to someone and learning to how practice self-care.

Her post has been shared more than 220,000 times, attracting hundreds of comments and divided the internet.

"I'm baffled by the number of people who agree with this and think this is the gospel," one user wrote. "If anything, it seems counter-productive to their social development."

"There's a difference between self-care and pure selfishness," another posted. "You're teaching your son to be an unkind adult."

However, there was overwhelming support for Kolberg and her son's actions.

"I agree with her," one Facebook user said. "I don't know how many times my son has been playing with his own friends and if the friend didn't want to share a toy he had to deal with it.

"Sometimes the friend's parent would intervene and sometimes not. Those other parents in the park should have redirected their children."

"I completely agree with this," another wrote. "When children are not taught to assert themselves when necessary, it leads to so many situations of bullying."

"This is called setting boundaries. I love it. Children need to learn it is okay to say no."

