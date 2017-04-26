1:29pm Wed 26 April
People in love with their siblings' partners share their shocking secrets

By Martha Cliff

People have recalled their shocking tales of what happened when they fell for their sibling's partner. Photo / 123RF
People have recalled their shocking tales of what happened when they fell for their sibling's partner. Photo / 123RF

It is fair to say that many of us will have the odd inappropriate crush in our life time - however, as these people know, there are certain people you really don't want to fall for.

In a new thread on the secret sharing app Whisper people have recalled their shocking tales of what happened when they fell for their sibling's partner.

This man admitted that he had been engaging in a relationship with his sister's boyfriend without her knowing. Photo / Whisper
This man admitted that he had been engaging in a relationship with his sister's boyfriend without her knowing. Photo / Whisper

Taking advantage of the app's anonymity, users spared none of the sometimes sordid details, according to the Daily Mail.

In many cases the admissions come from those experiencing unrequited love, who reveal how they are dealing with their emotions.

However, some admit that they are engaging in relations with their crush, with one woman even revealing she is pregnant - and her sister's fiance is the father.

This woman was planning on confessing her feelings to her sister's boyfriend although she fears it will hurt her sister to do so. Photo / Whisper
This woman was planning on confessing her feelings to her sister's boyfriend although she fears it will hurt her sister to do so. Photo / Whisper
One man admitted that he has secret make-out sessions with his brother's girlfriend. Photo / Whisper
One man admitted that he has secret make-out sessions with his brother's girlfriend. Photo / Whisper
In one shocking admission a woman admitted to engaging in regular relations with her sister's partner. Photo / Whisper
In one shocking admission a woman admitted to engaging in regular relations with her sister's partner. Photo / Whisper

Continued below.

In this confession the woman admits that the object of her affection is not only her sister's boyfriend but also her best friend. Photo / Whisper
In this confession the woman admits that the object of her affection is not only her sister's boyfriend but also her best friend. Photo / Whisper
In perhaps the most shocking admission a woman revealed that she was carrying her sister's fiance's baby. Photo / Whisper
In perhaps the most shocking admission a woman revealed that she was carrying her sister's fiance's baby. Photo / Whisper
Even though their relationship is turbulent this woman is concerned about dating her sister's ex boyfriend. Photo / Whisper
Even though their relationship is turbulent this woman is concerned about dating her sister's ex boyfriend. Photo / Whisper
One woman is convinced that her feelings are indeed reciprocated by her sister's partner. Photo / Whisper
One woman is convinced that her feelings are indeed reciprocated by her sister's partner. Photo / Whisper
One man had learned to accept that he would never couple up with his brother's girlfriend. Photo / Whisper
One man had learned to accept that he would never couple up with his brother's girlfriend. Photo / Whisper
In one shock confession a woman revealed that not only had she previously dated her sister's boyfriend but they had once been engaged. Photo / Whisper
In one shock confession a woman revealed that not only had she previously dated her sister's boyfriend but they had once been engaged. Photo / Whisper
In many of the admissions people admitted feeling very guilty about their feelings. Photo / Whisper
In many of the admissions people admitted feeling very guilty about their feelings. Photo / Whisper
Others were left confused by the behaviour of their sibling's partners revealing they were unsure whether they reciprocated their feelings. Photo / Whisper
Others were left confused by the behaviour of their sibling's partners revealing they were unsure whether they reciprocated their feelings. Photo / Whisper
The posts certainly proved that you can't choose who you love with one woman admitting her sister was giving birth as she lusted after her boyfriend. Photo / Whisper
The posts certainly proved that you can't choose who you love with one woman admitting her sister was giving birth as she lusted after her boyfriend. Photo / Whisper
This woman's situation is impossibly complicated as she is engaged as well as being in love with someone else. Photo / Whisper
This woman's situation is impossibly complicated as she is engaged as well as being in love with someone else. Photo / Whisper
A new thread on the secret sharing app Whisper has revealed the shocking confessions from people who are in love with their sibling's partners. Photo / Whisper
A new thread on the secret sharing app Whisper has revealed the shocking confessions from people who are in love with their sibling's partners. Photo / Whisper
This woman blamed her sister's loose ways as the reason why her boyfriend had favoured her. Photo / Whisper
This woman blamed her sister's loose ways as the reason why her boyfriend had favoured her. Photo / Whisper
While this woman knows that her sister's boyfriend loves her she is sure that it is totally platonic. Photo / Whisper
While this woman knows that her sister's boyfriend loves her she is sure that it is totally platonic. Photo / Whisper

- Daily Mail

