Steve Madden is bringing this cult 90s shoe back

The "Slinky" was the "it" platform sandal of the 1990s. Now it's being redone ... and it's going to be everywhere.

Steve Madden's rebooted Slinky - a black slip-on open-toed shoe with a thick, platform sole (a la 10 Things I Hate About You) - isn't even out yet but demand is so high that the US-based brand introduced a waitlist for it, reported news.com.au.

The Slinky was a signature look of the late '90s and early 2000s, along with low-rise denim jeans, crop tops, Gwen Stefani-style two-tone hair streaks, and Britney Spears-esque glitter eyeshadow.

"Relive your best '90s looks with Slinky! This throwback favourite slide, featuring a platform sole and stretchy upper, is back and has never looked better," the brand said on its website.

It's unclear whether the Slinky will be available at Steve Madden's Australian stockists, which include David Jones and The Iconic (which ships to New Zealand).

Slides, of course, are back in a huge way even without the platform sole, with Rhianna releasing pastel-coloured, see-through jelly slides as part of her spring 2017 Fenty x Puma line (about $100). Givenchy's logo pool slides (about $500) and adidas's 'Adilette' slides (about $40) were also top-sellers during the Australian summer.

A post shared by PUMA (@puma) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:21am PST

Shoppers took to social media to praise the Slinky's return, with some saying they had horded the original shoe for more than two decades.

The Steve Madden slinky is BACK & I COULDNT BE HAPPIER THIS IS THE BEST NEWS IVE HEARD finally 2017 is lookin' up https://t.co/OiaDDke10F — Madison McLaughlin (@MadisonMcLaugh) April 20, 2017

I can't believe Steve Madden is bringing back the slinky again and I can't believe I'm going to buy them again and look like I'm 14 again — Nikki (@nikkirroyale) April 23, 2017

Platform slides were a key trend in the '90s, worn by celebs like Spears, Jessica Alba and the Spice Girls at the time, and have since been reinterpreted by high-end brands including Stella McCartney and Elizabeth and James.

- news.com.au