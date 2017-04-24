Can you spot the face? You have pareidolia

By Emma Pickles

Do you spot faces in weird places?

Can you spot them in these electrical sockets?

A post shared by Storm P. Museet (@stormpmuseet) on Apr 23, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

How about in this seat?

A post shared by İseeface By Cabbar (@berdusuntrunu) on Apr 23, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

In a wall?

A post shared by Rene Ramos (@thefacespotter) on Apr 23, 2017 at 6:13am PDT

On a tree?

A post shared by @gittasalomon on Apr 23, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

In these cucumber slices?

A post shared by caroline (@linelicale) on Apr 22, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

If you could pick out faces in these objects then you must face the fact that you have pareidolia. You must go to the doctor immediately.

Just kidding.

Facial pareidolia is a psychological phenomenon where your brain perceives faces in inanimate objects and other things. It is most commonly noted when you can pick out shapes in the clouds.

You respond to the object in a similar way to how you perceive an actual face, activating the same areas of the brain.

Surprisingly, this ability to perceive faces when there are none actually has an evolutionary purpose. It is hypothesized that people who were quick to identify faces and facial expressions were therefore quicker to make decisions regarding whether the people were friendly or not... Leading to higher rates of survival for those who could quickly process faces.

From this slow process of natural selection, over many thousands of years, our subconscious ability to read facial expressions has now become even more highly developed, leading us to be able to interpret the emotions of inanimate objects.

Or maybe too highly develolped?

A post shared by kotka (@kotka_kotk) on Apr 23, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

So remember if you see a hostile face in a rock face then let your fight or flee instincts take over.

If you couldn't pick out the faces in the above pictures do not worry. Ignorance is bliss.

And at the moment your ability, or lack thereof, to see faces in weird places should not affect your survival.

