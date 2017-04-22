The foods you should be eating in your age group

We know leafy greens are good for us and sugary snacks are bad, but did you know that there are specific foods you should be eating more of depending on your age?

According to the experts at Neal's Yard Remedies, there are different foods we should be eating more of at key stages in life.

Taken from their new book Eat Beautiful the Daily Mail has broken down what you should be munching on at every age to ensure you have the best skin of your life.

IN YOUR 20s

In our 20s we have optimal muscle mass, and collagen and elastin are at their peak, keeping skin firm and supple and ensuring good muscle definition.

However, poor dietary choices, too much alcohol, and hectic lifestyles can place stress on our bodies, and your body may be depleted of key healthy nutrients.

Eat: To ensure you are getting a good range of nutrients, eat plenty of good quality protein from sources such as fish, chicken, and pulses; wholegrains to support digestion; and dark greens and colourful vegetables and fruits to supply a whole range of antioxidants.

IN YOUR 30s

The rate of new cells being produced slows down in this decade, and collagen production also starts to slow, which means that skin begins to get thinner gradually and loses some plumpness, and muscles start to lose tone.

Sebum production starts to slow, making skin drier overall and more susceptible to inflammation, and metabolism slows so you may gain a few pounds.

Eat: Antioxidant-rich fruit and vegetables help to nourish skin now, and foods high in vitamin C, such as citrus fruits, dark leafy greens, and bell peppers, will help to boost collagen production and elasticity.

IN YOUR 40s

Collagen production continues to slow now, and skin elasticity decreases. The lymphatic system loses efficiency, making it harder to eliminate toxins and causing bloating. Oestrogen levels also start to fall, which can make skin drier and less firm.

The effects of accumulated sun damage may start to show with areas of patchy skin and discolouration.

Eat: Eat antioxidant-rich fresh vegetables to detoxify and hydrate. Essential fats from oily fish, nuts, and seeds also hydrate the body. Foods with phytoestrogens, such as tempeh, lentils, chickpeas, and flaxseeds, can help to balance hormones.

IN YOUR 50s

Patches of pigmentation and age spots may appear on the body, in particular on the arms and hands. Skin cells have 30 per cent less natural moisture now, so sagging is a main concern, and skin is noticeably drier, thinner, tighter, and flakier.

For women, a major shift in hormones can disrupt skin function and lead to a loss of elasticity.

Eat: Healthy proteins and brightly coloured fruit and vegetables help to balance blood sugar and hormones. In particular, betacarotene-rich yellow and red vegetables also support the growth of new skin cells.

IN YOUR 60s AND OLDER

The material that attaches to skin called fascia deteriorates, which means that skin continues to lose tone and can become saggier around the underarm area and the tops of the thighs, and overall muscle mass declines.

Circulation has slowed down significantly now, which means skin can look dull in appearance and lose its sheen.

Eat: Continue to eat healthy proteins and include foods that are sources of vitamin D, such as pulses, eggs, and oily fish. Fresh fruit and vegetables provide antioxidants, which are increasingly important to keep the body healthy.

- Daily Mail