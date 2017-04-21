Danish company Monstrum creates the world's most amazing playgrounds

Every parent knows the value of a good playground. But one Danish company has gone above and beyond the old slide and swing combo, creating some of the most magical play areas we've ever seen.

According to their website, Monstrum designs "unique playgrounds with a focus on artistic and architectural quality."

Each design features a unique theme, designed to "fascinate and inspire both adults and children".

Fair to say, they are great at what they do.

Not only do the designs look incredible, they are specifically designed to encourage physical exercise.

"The design of Monstrum's playgrounds are based on stories. The playgrounds must first of all inspire children to play and challenge their motor skills as well as their imagination," explains Monstrum.

Here are some of our favourites.

The Parrot

The Eagle

The Giant Ant

The Volcano

The Cargo Ship

The Owl

