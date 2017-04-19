Siblings recreate their most cringe-worthy childhood photos

Most of us have embarrassing photographs from our childhood that we'd rather forget.

But the brothers and sisters in these pictures have embraced their every bad haircut and ill-fitting outfit to recreate their most cringe-worthy family snaps as adults.

Bored Panda has compiled some of the best efforts from around the web and in some - aside from the addition of facial hair - it's almost as though no time has passed, the Daily Mail reports.

Here are a selection of the best moments recreated by families and submitted to the web.

Two brothers revisited their double denim days for a grown-up version of one of their childhood photos.

It shows the two boys in matching dungarees, which the now grown men happily posed in once again for the camera.

This father proved he was still fit as he lifted up his adult son like the old days.

These three brothers certainly don't mind poking fun at themselves.

This mother has to look up rather than down now that her sons have grown up.

These brothers have a lot more facial hair than in their original photograph.

These brothers might be doing the same pose as before but the bath is far more cramped.

The poses are identical but the brother in the middle has far more hair on his legs than the first time around.

He might have once been smaller than them but this brother is all grown up.

These three brothers were so eager to recreate the photo that they drew on their trousers.

- Daily Mail