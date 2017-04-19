How to get a free sandwich: Subway employee reveals secrets on Reddit

By Imogen Blake for Mail Online

Subway has become the world's largest fast food chain by selling sub sandwiches at an affordable price - but now, a US employee has lifted the lid on secrets of the sandwich shop empire.

In an eye-opening Reddit thread, an anonymous Subway worker shared tips for ordering food there, including listing the one item you should never get and revealing how to get a sub free of charge, according to the Daily Mail.

The man, who claims to work the night shift at an East Coast branch of Subway, also divulged what it's really like to be an employee at the popular chain.

The graveyard shift worker shared his tips and experiences from his one year of employment by Subway on Reddit, hiding his identity behind the username Nope_Nope_Nope.

Sharing a picture of his Subway name tag and branded uniform to boost his credentials, the employee said he 'enjoyed' working for the fast food giant before dishing on some of the secrets of the branch where he worked.

When asked which sandwiches to avoid, he said customers should be wary of the roast beef because the meat goes bad the quickest.

He added that at his store, the meatballs for the chain's famous Meatball Marinara sandwich are not always fresh, either, and can be served up with 'congealed' marinara sauce.

The so-called 'sandwich artist' also revealed the filthy condition of the chopping boards at the branch where he works.

"Let me sum it up for you, the deli-paper your sandwich is made on (just from coming into contact with the cutting board) should be considered a health biological hazard. In fact, if you notice an employee wrapping your sandwich in deli paper THEN the sandwich paper, tell them the f*** not to... Trust me... We wipe them off all the time, but we only clean them twice a month," he said.

The employee went on to share a few tricks of the trade to help readers try their luck at getting a free sandwich - or at the very least, free extras.

"Complain," he said. "Look really distressed and disgusted with how they're making your sandwich. Order something, and take it to your seat, open it... Walk back and tell them it's not made right. 9 times out of 10, they'll just make you a free courtesy sandwich... This wont work everywhere, but at our store we're trained to not argue back and to just give them a second sandwich for free."

He added: "Another way is to be extremely nice, start a lot of casual conversation and engage the sandwich artist... Then when he's ringing you up, look into your wallet and exclaim 'Oh s***, I thought i had more cash! I wont have enough'... then ask him if he can 'hook it up'... Again, it's a gamble, but if you play your cards right, you'll get a discount of some kind..."

Despite having some unflattering things to say, the Redditor still like the food chain and eats the food there himself.

He said his personal favourite thing to eat is the "foot long Spicy Italian on the Italian herb and cheese bread, with double meats, onions and bell-peppers THEN toasted. Extra oil, two lines of vinegar, and if I'm feeling saucy, chipotle southwest and an avocado."

He also shared some funny personal anecdotes, as well as information about the training he went through and the instructions he follows for making sandwiches.

MailOnline contacted Subway and is awaiting comment.

- Daily Mail