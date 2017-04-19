Woman emails her crush a very funny - and persuasive - PowerPoint

A University of Minnesota student drew up a very detailed, well-reasoned PowerPoint presentation to send to her crush, explaining in six illustrated slides exactly why he should date her, according to the Daily Mail.

Lizzy Fenton, who is studying Genetics, Cell Biology & Development, clearly has experience with such scientific presentations, and implemented them to deliver a succinct argument meant to get Carter Blochwitz's attention.

"Why you should date me," reads the title of the PowerPoint alongside a picture of the young woman.

"Sick of your family nagging you to get a serious girlfriend? Look no further," the second slide reads.

I just emailed this powerpoint to my crush Carter do you think it'll work :// pic.twitter.com/xHN1bYSdL6 — Lizzy Fenton (@LizzyFenton) March 27, 2017

Next to a photo of her with a friend, she includes three bullet points, starting with: 'I am a tantalizing conversationalist and can hold riveting tale talk with your parents."

"I am well dressed and look classy at Thanksgiving dinner, family reunions, and other events of the like," she went on.

"I have an edgy yet tasteful sense of humor that will be sure to win the approval of your mother."

On page three, she continues in this manner, using understated fonts and colors to keep the matter professional.

"Monogamy not your style?" she asks. "No problem. Dating me is like having three different girlfriends.

Then, with photographic evidence, she demonstrates how her three diverse hairstyles visually transform her into three different women.

On slide four, she really delves into science, setting the page up with the subtitle, "My boobs exhibit steady growth over time."

"I performed two statistical analysis tests to prove my breasts will grown larger with time,' she writes beside before and after images as well as a graph that shows that she has grown from an A cup to a DD cup from 2013 to 2017.

In bullet points, she even goes on to explain her scientific process and reasoning, including mathematical figures.

On the fifth slide, titled "I am financially stable", she says that she can support herself, she doesn't live with her parents, and Carter doesn't have to worry about paying for every date.

"In the event of financial crisis, I have wealthy behind-the-scenes benefactors (parents) that can spot me cash," she adds, along with visual aids of a paycheck and a text exchange with her "benefactors".

Finally, on the last slide, she includes several pretty pictures of herself along with endorsements from critics.

"Wanting to ask her out but she's way out of my league," she writes, attributing the quote to Channing Tatum.

Miss America allegedly said, "She's my phone background", and her mom, Carter's ex-girlfriend, and even the New York Times weighed in with praise.

"[Lilly] is as pungent as a lilac tree in bloom," wrote the Times. "A dry and aphoristic wit - the voice of a grown-up - undercuts the youthful ardor."

In March, Lizzy took to Twitter to post the slides, and they've been retweeted thousands of times.

Two days later, she even provided interested parties with an update. Carter replied to the PowerPoint with an email that read simply: "This is very nice. Please stop contacting me."

It's unclear if Carter was in on the joke, as the two seem to be friends. Last fall, he bought her a calculator when she needed one.

Whether or not she scored a date, though, plenty of people were impressed with her humor.

Even Microsoft, the company behind PowerPoint, tweeted at her to add their own endorsement that she's 'pretty dang great at PowerPoint'.

