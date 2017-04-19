Butler Paul Burrell says Princess Diana's sons William and Harry haven't spoken to him in 20 years

In a revealing new interview Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell says her sons Prince William and Prince Harry haven't spoken to him since her tragic death.

In the interview on Channel 7's Sunrise on Wednesday, Burrell spoke of his anguish of the lack of contact with Diana's sons since death in a car crash 20 almost 20 years ago.

"I haven't spoken to them since their mother died in 1997," he told the program.

"But I'd love to speak to them.

"And I love to tell Princess Kate about the incredible woman who changed all the rules to make her life more comfortable.

"To give her a better life as a royal. It's what Diana did."

Burrell hinted that it wasn't William and Harry's decision not to contact him.

"I don't know why (they haven't contacted me)," he said.

"(But) Think about the system. The whole establishment is up against me because I'm the outsider.

"I belong in Diana's world. I'm the one who got away.

Continued below.

Related Content Take extra care on roads thanks to Cyclone Cook, say police John Drinnan: When does plain talk become hate speech? Auckland timber business backs staff loans to beat payday lenders

"You've never heard me say anything disrespectful about the Royal Family or the Queen.

"We have a wonderful monarch. She's 91 on Friday, long may she reign."

Princess Diana continues to be revered well after her death. But when Sunrise co-host Natalie Barr put it to Burrell: "she was viewed as a saint, she mustn't have been?" He agreed.

"She was flawed. She was incredible and unique and inspirational," he said.

"She had bulimia and anorexia. Believe me for all her life it was a condition of how she was treated other people."

Burrell said Princess Diana had paved they way for Princess Kate to be herself as a royal.

"She's not put a foot wrong. She is incredible," he said.

"She has something Diana never had, the love and support of a man who adores her. She can't go wrong."

Burrell said he also saw Diana's legacy in her sons.

"I think they are wonderful," he said.

"They are following in the mother's footsteps. She had them for long enough to instil her hopes and dreams and ideals. They are now the product of Diana."

Burrell also spoke of the "dysfunctional" marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles, after a new book revealed details of their rocky relationship.

"There were many arguments behind closed doors (but) I never saw that happen (Princess Charles harm Princess Diana)," he said.

"Their relationship was not one of the great love affair.

"In the beginning, it was. The boys were born out of love but sadly it went wrong because of another person (Camilla Parker-Bowles) in the marriage.

"As Diana said, there were always three people in the marriage.

"His duty was to give a heir and a spare for the royal family. Now she was there at the right place.

"An 18-year-old girl who never had a boyfriend before, a perfect royal from a very good family.

"She was brought into the royal family as a lamb to the slaughter. She was naive, innocent, fresh. All of the things they wanted her to be.

"I'd say, (their marriage was) dysfunctional. I wouldn't say abusive.

"I never saw any physically harm. But mental torture."

- news.com.au