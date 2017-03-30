Russian artist creates amazing murals by using dirt on cars

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

In the past few weeks, a Russian artist and illustrator has taken the streets of Moscow to etch incredible images on dirty vehicles.

Nikita Golubev aka ProBoyNick has been targeting dusty cars, truck and vans as part of an ongoing project #dirtpainting. The process involves removing the grime from cars with fingers and paintbrushes to reveal clean surfaces that create the image.



His social media features an array of exquisite murals, mostly with animals including an octopus, an owl and a crocodile.

When Golubev is not spending his time with filthy vehicles, he is a multimedia artist who likes experimenting with fine art, digital art, concept art, character design, surrealism, film design, portrait and plain air painting.

Check out his amazing work below.

