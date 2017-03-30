3:24pm Wed 19 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Russian artist creates amazing murals by using dirt on cars

In the past few weeks, a Russian artist and illustrator has taken the streets of Moscow to etch incredible images on dirty vehicles.

Nikita Golubev aka ProBoyNick has been targeting dusty cars, truck and vans as part of an ongoing project #dirtpainting. The process involves removing the grime from cars with fingers and paintbrushes to reveal clean surfaces that create the image.

A post shared by Nikita Golubev (@proboynick) on


His social media features an array of exquisite murals, mostly with animals including an octopus, an owl and a crocodile.

When Golubev is not spending his time with filthy vehicles, he is a multimedia artist who likes experimenting with fine art, digital art, concept art, character design, surrealism, film design, portrait and plain air painting.

Check out his amazing work below.

A post shared by Nikita Golubev (@proboynick) on


Continued below.

Related Content

A post shared by Nikita Golubev (@proboynick) on



A post shared by Nikita Golubev (@proboynick) on


A post shared by Nikita Golubev (@proboynick) on


A post shared by Nikita Golubev (@proboynick) on


A post shared by Nikita Golubev (@proboynick) on


A post shared by Nikita Golubev (@proboynick) on


- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 19 Apr 2017 16:10:14 Processing Time: 10ms