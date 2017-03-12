A new fashion accessory allows women to free the nipple without removing their clothes

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

New Yorker Molly Borman said her stick-on pasties accentuate the appearance of nipples while also empowering women, reports news.com.au

"I want women to feel good in their skin, comfortable with their bodies, super-empowered when they wear this product," the Just Nips founder told The New York Post.

The nipples, which come in sizes "cold" and "freezing", sell on Borman's website Justnipsforall.com for $9.99.

"Before this I worked at Ralph Lauren for five years, and I know what it takes to cut through a cable knit sweater," she quipped. "Our 'freezing' product does just that."

Borman said the product has "exploded" thanks to female empowerment. She said she sold out of Just Nips before the Women's March on Washington and again on Valentine's Day.

"My typical customer is a professional woman, 20s and 30s, women who are proud of who they are, comfortable in their bodies and want to experiment," she said.

She said she hopes that women who wear her product feel fun, feminine and sexy, as well as informed about their personal breast health.

Peep Just Nips on @manrepeller today! #lookcoldfeelhot grab your pair --> link in bio A post shared by Liberty and Just Nips for all! (@justnipsforall) on Mar 12, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

She is partnering with a cancer charity so she can get breast self-exam instructions printed on the inside of her packaging.

"You're touching your breasts anyway when you put Just Nips on, so I want to spread breast cancer awareness and teach women how to examine themselves safely and properly while they're at it," she told Refinery29 this week.

Borman's mum is supportive of her business message but isn't ready to try a pair.

"I had to sit my mum down and say this is happening. She says it's not her look at all and that's okay," Borman said. "She said if I ever make T-shirts, she will wear the T-shirt."

- news.com.au