Brisbane bride-to-be almost misses wedding after a 3-hour flight becomes a 23-hour ordeal

A simple trip from Gold Coast to Queenstown turned into a 23-hour ordeal for an Australian bride travelling to New Zealand to get married.

Olivia Wardrop and 11 members of her bridal party - which included her fiancee and one-year-old daughter - endured a nightmare journey following a series of complications by their aircraft carrier, Jetstar, reported The Daily Mail.

Problems initially started when the group's direct flight from the Gold Coast to Queenstown, which is a three hour flight time, was delayed by four hours on March 18.

Mrs Wardrop felt a sense of relief when the plane finally took off at 10am but it was short-lived.

As they were about to land, it was revealed by the captain they would be diverted to Christchurch - almost 500km away from Queenstown - because of faulty landing equipment.

Shockingly the group were notified over the intercom they would not be getting a connecting flight to the original destination - but that they would be completing the rest of the trip "on land" from Christchurch.

Passengers began to talk among themselves and it was soon realised they would be going by bus.

Mrs Wardrop immediately began to worry about her one-year-old daughter Akira who had been discharged from the hospital with bronchitis the day before.

As a registered nurse she had felt comfortable taking her on the flight as Akira had been cleared by the doctors for the trip.

When the plane disembarked the buses and vans were ready waiting, the bride-to-be felt like there was no other choice.

"They were very clear when telling us that Jetstar had organised the buses for us and that if we wanted to fly to Queenstown from Christchurch we would have to purchase the tickets without any reimbursement from Jetstar," she said.

"It didn't feel like we had an option, we felt like we just had to get on the bus."

Half of the bridal party traveled by van and half by bus.

On the bus ride Akira would not settle as it was full, and Mrs Wardrop was forced to stand in the isle to attempt to rock her daughter to sleep.

Akira reacted horribly to the rocky bus ride and a blue fluorescent light that stopped her from sleeping and began to scream.

As a result, her breathing became more rapid and her daughter's health took a turn for the worst.

By the time they arrived in Queenstown, it was 3am and the car rental where they were to collect their cars was closed.

The group taxied to their hotel where they got some rest before waking up to do errands they had expected to do the prior day, along with the rehearsal.

She said the experience made the wedding a "mad rush" and caused a lot of rearranging.



Mrs Wardrop was eventually married to her partner Callum in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by her family.

"To say it was the worst flight ever would be an understatement," Mrs Wardrop told 9News.

She said she had experienced delays previously with the airline but following this incident she will never use them again.

In a statement to Daily Mail Australia, Jetstar said: "Safety is Jetstar's top priority and it is sometimes unavoidable that a flight is diverted due to engineering requirements.

"We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our customers as a result, and we do our best to get them to their destinations as safely and as quickly as possible without any compromise on safety.

"We sincerely apologise to Ms Wardrop for the difficult start to her wedding celebration."

