Your guide to what's on this Easter weekend

EASTER SHOW

Feeling indecisive? The Royal Easter Show has a little of everything: carnival rides, a Sesame Street show, the Nutro Ultimate Canines, circus performers, ice skating and Chics with Axes (aka world champion lumberjills).

Today until Easter Monday, 10am-10pm, ASB Showgrounds, Green Lane, Auckland. Free entry. Fireworks displays today and tomorrow, 9pm.

EASTER TRAIL

Hidden in the Auckland Museum's galleries are a number of Easter eggs. Pick up a trail map from the atrium, hunt out all the eggs and go in the draw for a chocolate hamper. A great idea for rainy days when the kids are stir-crazy.

Now until Monday, 10am-5pm, Auckland Museum, Auckland Domain, Parnell. Free for Aucklanders.

BABY BUNNIES

Hop into Butterfly Creek for a dose of cuteness with baby bunnies and chicks all weekend. Meet Dinomite the dinosaur, receive Easter egg treats and dress-up for spot prizes on Easter Sunday.

Easter treats tomorrow, 11am-2pm, Butterfly Creek, 10 Tom Pearce Dr, Auckland Airport. Tickets $10-$27.

EASTER HOP

We like this. Take sugar-loaded children to a room full of inflatable, bouncy toys to burn that sweet energy. Only problem is the kids may leave even more sugar crazy as there will be Easter egg hunts at Bounce and Beyond this weekend.

Today until Monday, 11am and 2pm sessions, Bounce & Beyond East Egg Hunt, 10a Kerwyn Ave, East Tamaki. Entry $4 to $16.

JAZZ FEST

Escape Auckland without the horrendous traffic queues. Waiheke Island's International Jazz Festival boasts 170 local and international musicians. Take a day trip over for the Daytime Jazzabout this weekend or get a full tummy at the Long Lunch on Easter Monday.

Daytime Jazzabout, today and tomorrow, noon-5pm, Morra Hall & Artworks Theatre. The Long Lunch, Easter Monday, noon-4pm, Peacock Sky Vineyard.

Keep up to date with travel alerts at fullers.co.nz or the myferry app.

HATCHED

See beautiful, concrete orbs created by Auckland-based artist Gary Brooks and local artists.

Brooks, who is known for his artistic orbs, has given other artists the opportunity put their spin on this creative object. Sounds interesting.

Opening tomorrow 4pm (normal hours daily 10am-4pm), The Little Gallery, 228 Main Rd, Tairua. See thelittlegallery.co.nz for more.

THAT COAT

Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat starts its whimsical tour this weekend. It tells the biblical story of Joseph, his 11 scheming brothers and his dreamy colourful coat.



Now until April 30, The Civic, corner of Queen St and Wellesley St, Auckland. Tickets from $69.90.

MELT

This pop-up icecream bar will have DJs playing cool tunes for its Sunday sessions. We're tempted by the icecream burgers, icecream cookie sandwiches and icecream macaroons.

Tomorrow and April 23, Sunday sessions 2pm-6pm, Melt, 137 Quay St, CBD, Auckland.

DINOS AT DUSK

Satisfy dinosaur-crazy children. You'll travel back in time to meet the pterosaurs and the ancestors of modern-day birds: the feathered dinosaurs. Great wet weather option.

Today and tomorrow, 4pm, Stardome Observatory & Planetarium, One Tree Hill Domain, Royal Oak, Auckland. Adults $12, children $10, family $40.

HIGHWIC HOLIDAYS

Entertain bored school kids with paper kite making at Highwic. There is also an Easter Bunny Treasure Hunt in the house and gardens. The coal range will also be fired up during the school holidays for making Easter treats.

Fly a kite: April 19, 11am-4pm. Baking Easter treats: April 20, 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm. Highwic, 40 Gillies Avenue, Newmarket. Adult entry $10, baking $5.

PARNELL FARMERS' MARKET

Stock up on fresh produce, meat and baked goodies for the long weekend. Remember most shops are closed tomorrow so you need to stock up on fresh food now.

Today, 8am-noon, Jubilee Building carpark, 545 Parnell Rd, Parnell.

POP UP AND POP IN

An pop-up open-air garden bar is serving craft beer, cocktails and tasty food under the Sky Tower. 86 on Fed will feature a different menu each week, starting with Spanish cuisine by Peter Gordon's Bellota. It coincides with the World Masters Games. Now until April 30, Monday to Friday, 4pm-10pm, weekends 11am-10pm.

Closed Easter Sunday. Menu from $10.

LUXURY

Plan ahead for the winter blues. Luxury lodges at Kauri Cliffs and Cape Kidnappers have a special deal over the colder months. The discounted rate will still set you back about $1900 per night to live the high life.

May 1 until September 30, The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs and The Farm at Cape Kidnappers.

LIGHTBELLS

Compose a symphony of light and sound. Lightbells, a 6m high sculpture, will tower above Aotea Square and light up with bell tones and visual delight. We're keen to hear more.

Now until April 29, Aotea Square, Auckland. Free entry. See aucklandlive.co.nz for more school holiday events.

MOTAT MOVIES

Junior film buffs will explore the world of amateur movie making at Motat's Backyard Blockbusters. Kids can return home with tips to make their own school holiday film. Budding storytellers can also pay $90 to $149 for one or two-day film-making workshops.

Now until April 30, 10am-5pm daily, Motat, 805 Great North Rd, Western Springs, Auckland. Admission family pass $40, adults $16, children $8, under-5s free.

THE NEXT STEP

The Next Step is returning for its live show featuring 10 cast members from the television series. Tween and teen fans are likely to shriek at this one. Adults will be left thinking, who?

Disney Channel presents The Next Step - live on stage, April 30, 6.30pm, Vector Arena, Auckland. Tickets $69.90 to $84.90.

