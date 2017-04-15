How fast can you spot hidden objects? Results show women have a keener eye than men

By Harry Pettit

How keen is your eye at spotting hidden objects in a colourful background?

If you're a woman, you'll likely be much better than your male counterparts, according to the Daily Mail.

And a new quiz can prove that. The test gives you 45 seconds to find the item in each of the five images.

You can compare your results against the average quizzer at the end of their run.

The quiz's average results show that women perform better than men and that the English are better quizzers than the rest of the UK.

Previous research has found that men's eyes are more sensitive to moving objects, while women are more perceptive to colour.

Scientists say this may be due to our evolutionary adaptations linked to our hunter-gatherer past.

Based on the results of 2,000 participants across the UK, Lenstore has outlined what type of person is the best at hidden objects puzzles.

The company found that it took women less time and attempts to spot the hidden objects than men.

The average score for women was 2.33 versus 1.96 for men, and women also took one less second (21.6s average), and one less attempt (3.8 average) than their male counterparts.

The results also found that the English take the crown as the best spotters in the UK.

England, with an average of 2.17, scored the highest out of the UK nations, while Northern Ireland scored the lowest with a 1.71 average.

Scotland (2.11 average) edged Wales (1.85 average) for second place.

And the results showed that the older you are, the more you will struggle with the puzzle.

The best scores were recorded by 18-24-year-olds, with a 3.06 average, while those aged 65+ saw the worst average score (1.49).

The other average scores by age buckets were: 25-34 (2.68), 35-44 (2.36), 45-54 (1.99), 55-64 (1.65).

From all the professions tracked students were the best at the game, averaging the highest score (3.04) as well as the least attempts and lowest average time.

Housewives and husbands took the second least attempts, and came third in total score (2.42), being beaten to second place by administrative workers (2.60) who actually took the most attempts out of all the professions.

Keeping in line with the age results, retired correspondents scored just 1.50 in the game, and took the longest average time to find it at 24.42 seconds on average.

This was nearly five seconds more than their student counterparts.

"With Can You Spot It we wanted to test the British public's acumen when it came to discovering disguised objects," a spokesperson for the project said.

"Whether it's finding a caterpillar hidden in a sushi roll, a mushroom in an ocean of jellyfish, or even a snake among the watermelons, we hope this game will test users reaction times, concentration and perceptive abilities."

