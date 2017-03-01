Kiwi mum wears just six items of clothing for six weeks

The thought of owning less than ten items of clothing is pure horror for some of us, let alone wearing only those clothes for six entire weeks.

For one woman, is was a humbling experience into the world of 'fast fashion' and sustainability.

Frederique Gulcher, 39, from New Zealand, spoke to Daily Mail Australia about her fashion fast and how it changed both her wardrobe and perspective.

"I definitely enjoyed not having to think about what I was going to wear, but it got boring," she said.

Mrs Gulcher, who has a 15-month-old son and a 15-year-old stepdaughter Holly, took part in the Six Items Challenge to help bring awareness about the unsustainable fashion industry.

"It made me think a lot about how much emphasis we put on our clothes and the environment," she said.

"We have so many clothes and we don't need as many."

For most of us, we care about wearing the same outfit twice out of fear that others will notice, but for Mrs Gulcher, she said that was a heartwarming difference she found.

"I did the challenge with a colleague and we were talking about it at work, and everyone in the office said they hadn't noticed!," she said.

She also said that keeping a Breton striped top was a key look for her.

"I must've worn the same striped shirt for three days that week!" she said.

"It just goes to show that who you are is what people remember, not what you wear."

She said she had to give "quite a lot of thought" to what six items she would wear, as they had to be functional for all areas of her life.

"'I'm a mum and have a 15-month-old son, so what I wear would get dirty really fast when I picked him up," she said.

"Three of the items were old and I figured I've had them for so long, I must love them to wear them all the time.

"My thinking was if I'm only going to wear six things then I'm going to wear six really beautiful items, but I ended up picking things you don't wear everyday and they weren't practical or comfortable."

The first six items that Mrs Gulcher we're not suitable for the cold New Zealand weather after the country went through a seasonal change.

"They also didn't work together and it was going to be too difficult to try and combine them to make different outfits," she said.

The benefits to her fashion fast meant that Mrs Gulcher learnt to accessorise her clothing to dress it up.

Mrs Gulcher said she had to stay on top of keeping the clothes clean, as well as dealing with the wear and tear that comes with wearing the same clothes constantly.

Choosing two cotton tops, a pair of silky pants, and her three pre-loved items, Mrs Gulcher mixed and matched her outfits for the remainder of the challenge.

"By the end I had to throw one of the tops away, one of the sleeves had pulled off, the seam was coming off one of the skirts and the silky pants had completely faded," she explained.

Although not keen on doing the challenge again, Mrs Gulcher said she would definitely take warmer items next time and more activewear to be able to run errands more comfortably.

At the end of the challenge, Mrs Gulcher only put 26 items of clothing back into her wardrobe and plans to only shuffle her wardrobe around when the seasons change.

"I've really looked at everything and asked what do I really need and does it look good, and kept some aside for winter and spring," she said.

"It's definitely taught me to think more minimally and more consciously.

"It's made me think about my own style."

The Six Items Challenge was created by UK charity Labour Behind the Label, to raise funds for sweatshop workers living and working in horrible conditions.

The challenge may not be for everyone but it may help change perspectives on how damaging fast fashion can be.

Frederique's 6 items

• A pair of black harem pants

• A black dress that doubled as a skirt when worn with a shirt

• A white short sleeved cotton top

• A black V-neck T-shirt

• A 3/4 sleeved Breton stripe top

• A blue violet linen skirt

- Daily Mail