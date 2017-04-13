The sexting terms every parent should know

Police in the UK have issued parents with a "sexting dictionary" of code words teenagers use to secretly exchange explicit messages and photos.

Worried officers have figured out that teens have a sinister new language as part of KPC (Keeping Parents Clueless), reports the Daily Mail.

Police fear many families would not what was going on if they found letters such as WYRN or P911 or LMIRL, MOS, TDTM or IWSN on a kid's phone.

But they really mean What's Your Real Name, Parent Alert, Let's Meet in Real Life, Mum Over Shoulder, Talk Dirty to Me, and I Want Sex Now.

Humberside Police compiled a staggering list of 112 codes that children use while exchanging lewd images and messages.

They also include NIFOC (Nude in Front of Computer), GYPO (Get Your Pants Off), FWB (Friends with Benefits) and KPC (Keeping Parents Clueless).

Ways of warning that mum or dad is around include PAW (Parents are Watching), POS (Parents Over Shoulder) and CD9 (Code 9, meaning parents are around).

Worryingly, many are designed to arrange real life meetings between strangers such as WTPA (Where the Party At?), RU/18 (Are you over 18), RL (Real Life) and ADN (Any Day Now).

Making parents aware of the cryptic messages, which also include drug references, is part of a new purge by the Humberside force on sexting.

A spokesman said: "We have recently had numerous reports of young people sharing sexual, naked or semi-naked images of themselves, also known as sexting.

"Therefore, we're urging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of sexting as it could lead to embarrassment, blackmail or even a criminal record.

"We know talking about sexting with your child may feel uncomfortable or awkward but it is incredibly important to discuss the risks, teach them how to stay safe and explain how these reports can use up valuable police investigation time."

Other tips for discussing sexting with your child include asking them if they want something private shown to the world.

A spokesman continued: "Talk about the 'Granny rule' - would you want your Granny to see the image you're sharing?

"Talk about whether a person who asks for an image from you might also be asking other people for images.

"If children are sending images to people they trust, they might not think there's much risk involved. Use examples of when friends or partners have had a falling-out and what might happen to the images if this happens."

