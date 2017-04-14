10:03am Fri 14 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Kiwi man sets up date for girlfriend with tame animal on a camping trip in Russian forest

New Zealand man Osten, 35 and his girlfiend Anna, 22 camping with Stepan the bear. Photo / Caters News Agency
New Zealand man Osten, 35 and his girlfiend Anna, 22 camping with Stepan the bear. Photo / Caters News Agency

This giant beast clearly doesn't mind being the third wheel - as he pictured joining a couple on a romantic date in the woods.

Loved-up Auckland man Osten, 35 and his girlfriend Anna, 22, weren't at all fazed by the grizzly bear as it joined them on a date in a secluded forest near Moscow, according to Daily Mail.

In extraordinary photographs, the couple relaxed on a hammock and sang songs with the bear, called Stepan, while playing instruments.

This giant fuzzy animal clearly doesnt mind being the third wheel as he joins a couple on a romantic date in the woods. Photo / Caters News Agency
This giant fuzzy animal clearly doesnt mind being the third wheel as he joins a couple on a romantic date in the woods. Photo / Caters News Agency

Osten, set up the 'date' after he saw Stepan, the friendly bear, in the news.

The grizzly is used to interacting with humans after being raised by a Russian family from birth.

The bizarre encounter was captured by Russian photographer Olga Barantseva. He said: "Both were happy that everything went smoothly, it was a dream come true.

The bizarre date was set up by Osten from Auckland, New Zealand after he saw Stepan, the friendly bear, in the news. Photo / Caters News Agency
The bizarre date was set up by Osten from Auckland, New Zealand after he saw Stepan, the friendly bear, in the news. Photo / Caters News Agency

"Both were overwhelmed with emotion. Stepan has been raised with a family since his childhood.

"He is tender like a big dog but a bear is still a fierce predator so a trainer is always nearby."

New Zealand man Osten, 35 and his girlfiend Anna, 22 camping with Stepan the bear. Photo / Caters News Agency
New Zealand man Osten, 35 and his girlfiend Anna, 22 camping with Stepan the bear. Photo / Caters News Agency

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 14 Apr 2017 10:04:18 Processing Time: 6ms