Kiwi man sets up date for girlfriend with tame animal on a camping trip in Russian forest

This giant beast clearly doesn't mind being the third wheel - as he pictured joining a couple on a romantic date in the woods.

Loved-up Auckland man Osten, 35 and his girlfriend Anna, 22, weren't at all fazed by the grizzly bear as it joined them on a date in a secluded forest near Moscow, according to Daily Mail.

In extraordinary photographs, the couple relaxed on a hammock and sang songs with the bear, called Stepan, while playing instruments.

Osten, set up the 'date' after he saw Stepan, the friendly bear, in the news.

The grizzly is used to interacting with humans after being raised by a Russian family from birth.

The bizarre encounter was captured by Russian photographer Olga Barantseva. He said: "Both were happy that everything went smoothly, it was a dream come true.

"Both were overwhelmed with emotion. Stepan has been raised with a family since his childhood.

"He is tender like a big dog but a bear is still a fierce predator so a trainer is always nearby."

