How much exercise will it take to burn off your Easter egg?

Even if you're dedicated to your fitness regime and healthy eating, you might be tempted to allow some leeway for an Easter treat.

But before you crack open that chocolate egg, it might be worth noting just how much exercise you'd have to do to burn off all those extra calories, according to Daily Mail.

Experts from the online local services marketplace Bidvine.com have calculated the calories in the UK's 20 favourite Easter eggs - and worked out how long you'd have to spend running, skipping, swimming, walking, cycling, squatting or doing burpees to burn each one off.

To burn off the most popular choice, a Cadbury Crème Egg egg, you would have to run for 1.6 hours or swim for an hour.

Even the least calorific option - a Smarties eggs - requires one hour 12 minutes of running to cancel out. But if you're a fan of swimming, a doable 48 minutes in the pool is required.

Bidvine.com co-founder, Russ Morgan, said: With Easter coming up we wanted to highlight just how many calories people are actually consuming and, to put it into context, just how long they'd need to exercise to burn it off.

"We don't want to put people off from indulging in the Easter festivities, however as with everything moderation is key."

