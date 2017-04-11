Danish hospital grants patient's dying wish for a glass of wine and a cigarette

A hospital in Denmark has released a photograph of a patient fulfilling his dying wish - enjoying a cigarette and a glass of white wine while viewing the sunset from a hospital balcony.

Carsten Flemming Hansen, 75, was admitted to Aarhus University Hospital last week suffering from a ruptured aortic aneurysm.

Learning that he was too ill to undergo surgery and would die within days, if not hours, from internal bleeding, Mr Hansen told his nurse Rikke Kvist of his wish.

"That was when I remembered that we are on the same floor that has access to a balcony," Ms Kvist told Avisen.dk.

Although the hospital has a no-smoking policy, an exception was granted for Mr Hansen, whose bed was wheeled out to the balcony for him to have a final drink and smoke while admiring a beautiful sunset.

"It was a very cosy and relaxed atmosphere," said Ms Kvist. "Of course they were relatives also affected by the fact that he was going to die, and they were sad.

"But it was cosy and there was humour."

The hospital shared the image on its Facebook page, where its been shared 4500 at time of writing.

This article was originally published by Daily Telegraph UK

