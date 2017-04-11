Can you spot the sleeping baby? Brain teaser proves harder than putting a little one to sleep

Scroll down to see the answer

A sleeping tot is hiding in a crowded image sporting dozens of wide awake babies, can you find her?

The puzzle was created by ChannelMum.com to keep mothers and their children busy during sleepless nights in the lead up to Easter.

"The heady combination of the clocks going forward, lighter nights, school holidays and children tucking into chocolate treats means Easter is the trickiest week for getting kids to sleep in the entire year," said Siobhan Freegard, founder of ChannelMum.com.

"So see if you can spot the sleeping baby in the puzzle with your children. They may just take the hint, close their eyes and drift off to sleep."

Gather the kids & play along, it's just like Where's Wally. Find the sleeping baby amongst all the wide awake babies. Can you find her? pic.twitter.com/3uV1b5xme2 — Channel Mum (@ChannelMum) April 10, 2017

A 85 per cent of mothers claim their child's sleeping patterns take a turn for the worse the week before the Easter bunny is due to visit and 70 per cent agree this time of year is one of the trickiest when it comes to getting their child to sleep well, according to ChannelMum.com.

A study compiled by the website of 1,000 mums of children aged six and under shows on average children lose just under two hours sleep each night the week before Easter.

- Daily Telegraph UK