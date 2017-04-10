Kiwi who earns $3k for an Instagram post shares her tips for social media success

Instagram model and reality TV star Rosanna Arkle didn't set out to be 'Insta-famous', having grown up in rural New Zealand.

And yet since moving to the Gold Coast eight years ago, the 28-year-old has gained over three million followers on Instagram alone, reports the Daily Mail.

The blonde beauty shared her tips and tricks with The Gold Coast Bulletin on how she managed to grow her following and how she now earns $3000 per post.

"In the beginning I never set out to gain a following, but I have always had a passion for taking photos," Rosanna told the publication.

After moving back to Australia, Rosanna was asked to star in a reality TV show about New Zealanders living and working in Australia, called The GC.

She credits the show for helping to launch her online presence.

"I bought my first home here on the Gold Coast, which was always a long-term goal, and social media has allowed me to go home and see my family in New Zealand as often as I want to," she said.

Rosanna said it's important to invest in a good digital camera that has Wi-Fi capability, so you can send the photos straight to your phone to upload.

Posting at 'prime-time' is also crucial in gaining a following on Instagram, so that means aiming for between 6.30pm and 9pm or in the morning, according to Rosanna.

She advised that interacting with your followers is another way of making sure you stay real, so ask questions in captions such as 'where are you from?'

The model says that despite her influence, she's hardly that different from other 'Insta models'.

"But in a normal week I'll walk my dogs, go to the gym, cook dinner and watch Netflix ... I think I'm very normal," she said.

Rosanna said the amount of money Instagram stars earn depends on their following.

"It really depends on how many followers you have on how much you can charge (per post),' she said. 'But the standard rate is 0.1 per cent of your current following."

