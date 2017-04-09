12:15pm Mon 10 April
Bill English gets pizza cooking tips from Nadia Lim

Prime Minister Bill English and celebrity chef Nadia Lim enjoy a slice of spaghetti-free pizza. Photo/Facebook
His spaghetti pizza divided the nation, and the world, and now Bill English has joined forces with celebrity chef Nadia Lim.

Posting to his Facebook page, Bill English shared a photo of the two enjoying a slice of some pizza - with no spaghetti in sight.

The Prime Minister captioned the photo: "Squeezed in a quick cooking lesson with Nadia Lim. She also takes a much better selfie than me."

The post comes in the wake of the Prime Minister's homemade creation topped with spaghetti and pineapple, that sent the world into a frenzy.

His pizza made international headlines, even gaining a mention from late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who said: "This mother... That is so offensive. That is an act of war."

- NZ Herald

