Bill English gets pizza cooking tips from Nadia Lim

His spaghetti pizza divided the nation, and the world, and now Bill English has joined forces with celebrity chef Nadia Lim.

Posting to his Facebook page, Bill English shared a photo of the two enjoying a slice of some pizza - with no spaghetti in sight.

The Prime Minister captioned the photo: "Squeezed in a quick cooking lesson with Nadia Lim. She also takes a much better selfie than me."

The post comes in the wake of the Prime Minister's homemade creation topped with spaghetti and pineapple, that sent the world into a frenzy.

His pizza made international headlines, even gaining a mention from late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who said: "This mother... That is so offensive. That is an act of war."

