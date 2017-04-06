'Ungrateful' teen's response to mum's Snapchat birthday gift angers social media

An "ungrateful" teen from the United States is copping backlash on social media over a message exchanged with her mother on her birthday.
The Mirror reported 17-year-old Jenna Flugeman, from Cincinnati, Ohio, received a text message from her mother saying she had arranged for a special Snapchat filter to be set up around the teen's high school.
The filter, which anyone at the location can use, puts a stamp at the bottom of pictures reading: "Jenna's 17th Birthday. 03.30.17".
But the teen was mortified when she received the message, asking her mother: "Why would you do that?"
My mom does the absolute most pic.twitter.com/VPFzZ2EguB— jenna fluegeman (@jfluege) March 30, 2017
Her mother asked if she was mad, but then got frustrated.
"Sheesh, thought you would like it. I guess I just can't do anything right. Whatever," she replied.
The exchange has sparked a storm on social media as users grill the teen over her "ungrateful" response, with one user saying she should feel ashamed.
@jfluege "I guess I just can't do anything right" .. shame on you for making your mom feel like that. Cut me her # so I can thank her myself pic.twitter.com/ghdXmoKA3R— Karim (@karimtbe) April 4, 2017
@MCnoffy @jfluege @nikbuh_ !!!!!!! I seriously don't understAnd why she couldn't. So ungrateful and unnecessary to make her mother feel that way.— sage (@SLUTD4DDY) April 4, 2017
Others started texting their mothers appreciative messages.
@jfluege This tweet made me wanna text my mommy and show her how much I appreciate her. pic.twitter.com/4LhDsR5kjM— Lil mamí(@xonisa) April 4, 2017
@graciecowcow @xonisa @jfluege Same pic.twitter.com/C0crOdR5Kn— Ryu (@RyG4hunnid) April 4, 2017
The teen then sent another tweet defending herself, writing: "For anyone who's wondering I obviously thanked my mom for it and it was very thoughtful but I didn't want that attention from my whole school. People will talk about it either way, If I wanted the Snapchat filter I was full of myself if I didn't want it I was ungrateful. You can't please everyone."
