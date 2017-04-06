'Ungrateful' teen's response to mum's Snapchat birthday gift angers social media

An "ungrateful" teen from the United States is copping backlash on social media over a message exchanged with her mother on her birthday.

The Mirror reported 17-year-old Jenna Flugeman, from Cincinnati, Ohio, received a text message from her mother saying she had arranged for a special Snapchat filter to be set up around the teen's high school.

The filter, which anyone at the location can use, puts a stamp at the bottom of pictures reading: "Jenna's 17th Birthday. 03.30.17".

But the teen was mortified when she received the message, asking her mother: "Why would you do that?"

My mom does the absolute most pic.twitter.com/VPFzZ2EguB — jenna fluegeman (@jfluege) March 30, 2017

Her mother asked if she was mad, but then got frustrated.

"Sheesh, thought you would like it. I guess I just can't do anything right. Whatever," she replied.

The exchange has sparked a storm on social media as users grill the teen over her "ungrateful" response, with one user saying she should feel ashamed.

@jfluege "I guess I just can't do anything right" .. shame on you for making your mom feel like that. Cut me her # so I can thank her myself pic.twitter.com/ghdXmoKA3R — Karim (@karimtbe) April 4, 2017

@MCnoffy @jfluege @nikbuh_ !!!!!!! I seriously don't understAnd why she couldn't. So ungrateful and unnecessary to make her mother feel that way. — sage (@SLUTD4DDY) April 4, 2017

Others started texting their mothers appreciative messages.

@jfluege This tweet made me wanna text my mommy and show her how much I appreciate her. pic.twitter.com/4LhDsR5kjM — Lil mamí(@xonisa) April 4, 2017

The teen then sent another tweet defending herself, writing: "For anyone who's wondering I obviously thanked my mom for it and it was very thoughtful but I didn't want that attention from my whole school. People will talk about it either way, If I wanted the Snapchat filter I was full of myself if I didn't want it I was ungrateful. You can't please everyone."

