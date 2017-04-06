Victoria Beckham reveals why her fashion choices are a family affair

Victoria Beckham has successfully made the stylish leap from glitzy WAG with a penchant for bling and bright colours to an acclaimed fashion designer with a love of minimalist tailoring.

The 42-year-old, who has cemented her status as one of the world's most esteemed designers, has adopted a precise uniform of pared-back looks, including the classic silhouetted LBD, chic navy blazer and cigarette pants.

But it seems that her husband David preferred her old-school wardrobe and told her she should dress more like the old days, the Daily Mail reports.

The fashion designer and mother-of-four, who wed the footballer in 1999, lifted the lid on wedded bliss and the banter they share.

Speaking to The Telegraph as she launches her new fashion collaboration with Target, Victoria explained that the pair share plenty of sartorial banter.

Victoria, 41, revealed that her husband told her that she looked great and should dress more like the old days and once compared her to an elf from daughter Harper's school play.

"I took that as a compliment, but it's true, there's definitely things I wear that he doesn't understand," she said.

And it isn't just her husband giving her fashion advice; she revealed that Harper advises her on which shoes to wear on the school run and Cruz compliments her when she wears laidback tracksuit bottoms.

Victoria was speaking as she prepares to launch her new fashion collaboration in Target stores.

There's always a great deal of buzz surrounding Target's designer collaborations, but this season's partnership with Victoria Beckham is causing an all-out frenzy.

The former Spice Girl's elegant collection was inspired by the Victoria, Victoria Beckham line, as well as being a mom and her everyday life with daughter, Harper.

"Harper's been really involved in the design process," she said.

Her collection is set to launch worldwide April 9.

- Daily Mail