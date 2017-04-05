Popular Ponsonby bar Longroom is now enforcing a R22 age limit

In a surprising move the popular Ponsonby bar Longroom has recently started to enforce an R22 age limit, reports AUT student journalism magazine Te Waha Nui

Young bar-goers are voicing frustration online after getting turned away on popular Friday and Saturday nights out.

Richard Bagnall (Co-owner) defended the bar's questionable position saying that the bar's liquor license was being threatened largely by 18-20 year olds who were too intoxicated.

Although Bagnall did note that the age limit is not strictly enforced and that it would mainly be on Fridays and Saturdays, however, "if you were with a group of friends who are 23 and you are 21, we wouldn't turn you away."

Bagnall also notes the bar is still willing to host functions for those under the age of 22.

He also said the change would be positive for the typically older audience of the bar and the workers.

However the feedback is not all bad, with the bar's old punters taking some satisfaction in regaining the popular drinking spot.

While Alcohol Healthwatch Director Nikki Taylor believes that the real problem lies in New Zealand's binge-drinking culture. A culture of heavy pre-drinking before going out, encouraging drunkenness and condemning those who do not want to drink.

Taylor believes that cheap alcohol prices also contribute to the problem and that bars should have systems in place to deal with intoxicated people, no matter what their age.

