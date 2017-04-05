Toddler shuts down cashier who questioned black doll choice

A toddler's brilliant response to a cashier who questioned her choice of a black doll has been shared by thousands of social media users.

The cashier reportedly told Sophia: "We have lots of other dolls that look more like you."

Her mother Brandi Benner, from South Carolina, shared her story on social media, explaining they were paying for the doll in a Target store when the woman asked if she "was going to a birthday party".

Benner adds the cashier then asked: "Are you sure this is the doll you want, honey?"

"She then pointed to the doll and asked Sophia if she picked her out for a friend. Sophia continued to stare blankly and I let the cashier know that she was a prize for Sophia being fully potty trained," Ms Benner wrote.

"The woman gave me a puzzled look and turned to Sophia and asked, 'Are you sure this is the doll you want, honey?'"

Benner said her daughter replied: "Yes, please!"

The cashier allegedly replied: "But she doesn't look like you ..."

She added: "I immediately became angry, but before I could say anything, Sophia responded with, 'Yes, she does. She's a doctor like I'm a doctor. And I'm a pretty girl and she's a pretty girl. See her pretty hair? And see her stethoscope?' Thankfully the cashier decided to drop the issue..."

Benner said the incident confirmed her belief "that we aren't born with the idea that colour matters".

"Skin comes in different colours just like hair and eyes and every shade is beautiful," she added.

