Eight things you can think, but should never say out loud

By Annabel Rivkin, Emilie McMeekan

According to the Daily Telegraph, these are the eight things you should never say out loud.





1. "GETMEOUTGETMEOUTGETMEOUT." In a lift.

2. "Group hug." At the end of an important meeting.

3. "I just don't understand how the internet works." To your boss.

4. Responding to any question in a foreign accent. Ever. Bad.

5. "Don't worry, all babies are a bit weird-looking." To a new mother.

6. "You look fine." When someone asks you how they look.

7. "Do you think you really need another drink?"

8. "I love your little..." House/penis, as appropriate.

- Daily Telegraph UK