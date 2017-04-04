11:09am Wed 5 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Eight things you can think, but should never say out loud

By Annabel Rivkin, Emilie McMeekan

Even if you want to say it really badly. Just don't. Photo / Getty
Even if you want to say it really badly. Just don't. Photo / Getty

According to the Daily Telegraph, these are the eight things you should never say out loud.


1. "GETMEOUTGETMEOUTGETMEOUT." In a lift.


via GIPHY


2. "Group hug." At the end of an important meeting.


via GIPHY


3. "I just don't understand how the internet works." To your boss.


via GIPHY


4. Responding to any question in a foreign accent. Ever. Bad.


via GIPHY


5. "Don't worry, all babies are a bit weird-looking." To a new mother.


via GIPHY


6. "You look fine." When someone asks you how they look.


via GIPHY


7. "Do you think you really need another drink?"


via GIPHY


8. "I love your little..." House/penis, as appropriate.


via GIPHY

- Daily Telegraph UK

By Annabel Rivkin, Emilie McMeekan

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 05 Apr 2017 11:55:21 Processing Time: 8ms