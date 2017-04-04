Why Kate Middleton dresses like women twice her age

She never looks anything less than perfect in her slim fitting gowns and tailored coat dresses teamed with sensible court shoes.

However, while she may always look impeccably polished, the Duchess of Cambridge, 35, does tend to dress a lot older than her years, choosing outfits similar to Princess Anne, 66, the Duchess of Cornwall, 69, and even the Queen, 90.

Now stylists say that it may be Kate's lack of confidence with fashion that has influenced her to copy the styles of her more senior family members.

Celebrity stylist and fashion presenter Naomi Isted told Femail: "She has to opt for classic and traditional styles. However, as it can be very formal this can at times age her unnecessarily.

At times where she's lacking in confidence she might opt for overly formal options."

Kate's ageing style was in evidence this week when she wore a floor length Temperley London lace gown in forest green to the National Portrait Gallery's gala dinner, that was almost identical to a dress worn by Camilla to an exhibition a few days earlier, save for the hemline.

"The Duchess consistently dresses in an appropriate manner, which sometimes replicates an older style, to remain in keeping with her royal duties," A-list stylist Natalie Robinson told Femail.

"But she could incorporate stand-out accessories into her outfit to look more youthful but still suitable in public.

"Perhaps she could add a subtle pop of colour in the form of stunning jewels or by wearing a dress with a shorter hem which she sometimes does.

"Such women like Olivia Palermo or Helen Mirren could potentially inspire the Duchess in the style stakes.

"Despite the difference in their age, both Olivia and Helen always look modern in their own unique way without showing too much flesh."

Naomi suggested that Kate could also emulate her royal counterpart in Monaco, Charlotte Casiraghi, 30.

"Tailoring is key to dressing the part of a royal, but she could be more playful with fabrics, colours and cuts," she explained.

"I think Charlotte Casiraghi is a perfect example of how to look chic but youthful at all times - not surprising as she's the muse of Karl Lagerfeld.

"She likes experimenting with bold colours, tweeds and unusual fabrics."

- Daily Mail