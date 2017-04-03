Jamie Oliver's wife Jools reveals how the chef wooed her at just 17

Their relationship has endured more than three decades, the births of five children and the pressures of life in the spotlight.

Now, Jools Oliver, 42, has offered some insight - via Instagram - into the very early days of her relationship with husband Jamie, 41, reports Daily Mail.

In a romantic social media post, she shared an image of a pile of love letters written by a 17-year-old Jamie after she took a three-month trip to Japan as a teenager.

The mother-of-five posted her own love message next to the image, explaining: "When I was 17 I worked in Tokyo for three months and every single day Jamie sent me a letter or a fax without fail! These are only half of them."

She added that they: "brought back just the best and happiest memories."

She and Jamie, who married in 2000, have five children: Poppy Honey, 14, Daisy Boo, 13, Petal Blossom, eight, Buddy Bear, six, and nine-month-old River Rocket.

In the background of the pile of airmail letters, addressed to Juliette Norton, is a collection of perfumes, one of which was an early gift from the one-time Naked Chef.

The small green bottle of Dior Poison dates back nearly as long as their relationship.

Jools wrote that the bottle was: "The first perfume he ever brought [sic] me at Liverpool Street Station where we met after his college and my work! The smell has never faded."

Jools' followers loved the insight into their early days as a couple.

Rose_white_monroe penned: "Awwwww how beautiful is that. Sweethearts you both are."

Maria.aristodemou added: "That's just the sweetest thing ever...that's what you call true love...something to treasure for ever and ever."

Alexandrathomas2013 wrote: "This is a beautiful post. Full of love and warmth that has spanned a lifetime. We take relationships for granted sometimes - you clearly don't. I have always admired those who keep their love alive."

Earlier this year, Jools revealed for the first time that she had once suffered a miscarriage.



Even though she has spoken in the past about her struggle to get pregnant due to fertility problems, she has never before talked about her losing a baby.

"I had a miscarriage at three months, which makes you so worried once you are pregnant again - it makes it impossible to enjoy the early stages of pregnancy."

- Daily Mail