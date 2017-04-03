Multiple girls requires 'imagination': Inside the life of The Candyman

Gold Coast millionaire Travers "Candyman" Beynon is known for his lavish parties and for being constantly surrounded by beautiful, naked women.

Now, for the first time, he's allowed a journalist and photographer to spend a day inside the mansion he calls home.

Ocean Road magazine, based on the Gold Coast, has been given a fascinating insight into the lives of Travers, his wife, his girlfriend and his four children; Valentino, 18, Luciana, 15, Velicia 6 and Serafina 5.

From having four girls in his bed most nights, to whether he's fit to be a dad, Travers discussed it all. News.com.au has been given this exclusive preview of his interview.

THE CANDYMAN'S CHILDHOOD

"I came from humble beginnings. My parents both worked hard, they had an amazing work ethic, my mother was a fulltime mum and she worked hard, often until 3am. She was a strong woman, she was the strongest example in my life, I have huge admiration for her.

My grandmother was another strong woman; she was nicknamed 'The General'!

"I wasn't born with a silver spoon in my mouth. I was taught to appreciate all that you have and work hard for what you want. It was important to me to raise my own children the same way, they don't expect things to be handed to them."

HE MADE A LOT OF MONEY MODELLING

"I had no plan B when I broke my back playing football. (But) some modelling agencies had been trying to woo me, a model scout from the USA discovered me in Sydney and shortly after I signed with Elite Model Management in Miami Beach, Florida, so when I couldn't play anymore, I packed my bags and left home and that's what I turned to.

"My first modelling job was for Levi jeans shot in Mexico City. It was surreal. My friends back home in Melbourne were laughing their heads off - until they saw I was making a success of it."

Continued below.

"I earned good money - between $2,000 and $35,000 a day. Every cheque I got, I took the minimum of what I needed for rent and to live on and sent the rest home to my parents to help with some capital expenses and buying stock of their new business.

"They set up Free Choice in 1991. There's a perception out there that they created a business and gave it to me - (it's) not true."

HIS WIFE IS HAPPY WITH THEIR SETUP

"Why is she with me? It's simple: Fun is addictive. You can have cars and money and all those things, but that excitement only lasts for so long. We're all happy here."

You have your lifestyle, I have mine #Shade #HardLife #IDontDoBoring #NormalAintMe A post shared by Travers Beynon (@traversbeynonofficial) on Mar 13, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

BEDTIME AT THEIR HOUSE IS INTERESTING

"I go to bed and that's another hurdle. When you've got one girl, that's one thing. When there's multiple, there's so much going on in my mind.

"In bed, there's four girls as an average. I often don't get much sleep. What I'm like in business, life or sport, I'm like that in bed. They love my imagination and my creativity. You need that when you've got multiple girls.

"I think I come up with a new position every week. Bedroom time isn't for me; it's to stimulate the girls. To be good in bed it's not about you."

Find out the real story behind the Candyman...an exclusive interview by @oceanroadmagazine. Click the link in the bio to reveal all. #truthbetold #dontlistentofakenews #behindcloseddoors #candyman #candyshopmansion #oceanroadmagazine A post shared by Candy Shop Mansion (@candyshopmansion) on Apr 2, 2017 at 5:00am PDT

WHAT HIS WIFE, TAESHA BEYNON, 26, HAS TO SAY

"On our first date we went to McDonalds, I believe he did this because he always liked to stay unpredictable and not do the 'norm'. Next time he took me to dinner.

"There have always been other girls. Sometimes they only live here for a few weeks and then move on. Look at social media, you'll see so many girls throwing themselves at him. I don't mind - I'm married to him! He has many girlfriends but only one wife.

"We'd like more children. I love being a mum."

HIS GIRLFRIEND, NISHA DOWNES, 21

"Some nights there are four or five girls on each bed and people even on the floor - after parties, and some random nights.

"Trav gets an idea in his head, sometimes, he's seen a photo during the day and suddenly there's more girls flying in from other states, even from overseas sometimes. We're out by the pool until the sun comes up, those are the best nights!"

IS TRAVERS FIT TO BE A SOLE PARENT (TO THE KIDS FROM HIS FIRST MARRIAGE)?

Travers: "People say I'm unfit? Let me say this, a judge doesn't give custody to a father who is not fit.

"The system is jinxed against men; I fought hard for two years. Now, my children love me to death. Say what you want about me, but when your teenage daughter thinks you're a cool dad and people comment that your kids are the best mannered kids they've ever met - that makes me so proud."

SON VALENTINO, 18, LIVES AT THE MANSION WITH HIS GIRLFRIEND SHONA, 17

Valentino: "Dad and I speak a lot about how everything works and I understand it's important to get the trust right in a relationship first.

"On my 18th birthday I was happier my dad came out with me than any of my mates! We were out until 5am. We were the last ones dancing in the club."

When the best nights out are with your son. #FatherAndSon #BeynonBoys #ShonaBDay #GPO A post shared by Candy Shop Mansion (@candyshopmansion) on Mar 19, 2017 at 12:04am PDT

15-YEAR-OLD LUCIANA LOVES HER DAD

Luciana: "I'm very close to my dad. He was always tough on manners and respect.

"If I need to speak to him, I send a message and he always makes time for me.

The only critics I'll ever listen to #family #thebeynons #boundforlife @candyshopmansion @luccianabeynon A post shared by Travers Beynon (@traversbeynonofficial) on Feb 15, 2017 at 4:05am PST

"When I'm older I want a husband, someone just like dad. I want two children, I've already chosen their names. I want to have a child when I'm 26 - I have my whole life planned out!"

WHY IS HE CALLED 'THE CANDYMAN'?

Travers: "The media came up with that. In my modelling days I was known as 'The Hunter'. It wasn't necessarily about girls. My friends said I would get this look in my eyes like, 'I've got to have that', and I'd get it. I was like a lion; nothing was going to stand in my way."

- news.com.au