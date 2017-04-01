10:50am Sat 1 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Uber driver accidentally chauffeurs her boyfriend's secret lover

By Deborah Raj

Hell hath no fury like a scorned Uber driver. Photo / 123RF
Hell hath no fury like a scorned Uber driver. Photo / 123RF

It started out like any other working day for one Uber driver until she picked up a passenger who happened to be headed in a highly familiar direction - the apartment complex where her boyfriend lived.

The Uber driver revealed her story on her Twitter account, where she goes under the handle @Msixelaa.Her tweets went viral.What seemed like a perfectly normal fare from the airport soon turned into quite an ordeal.


She tweeted: "fast forward to an hour ago I pick a girl up at the airport she puts the apartment complex in the gps she said she's here to visit."

It turns out, @Msixelaa's boyfriend went to great lengths to weave a web of lies to throw his girlfriend off the scent of his deceit. Making up excuses about his sick mother and even packing a bag, getting in his car and heading off towards the airport to make his lie believable.

Oh! What a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive. Photo / Twitter.
Oh! What a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive. Photo / Twitter.

Things started to get interesting when during the ride, @Msixelaa made polite conversation with her passenger.


Continued below.

Related Content

Endeavouring to make sure this wasn't some far-fetched tale in a bid for attention, some Twitter followers sought to clarify how this was all happening.


To which @Msixelaa firmly put them back in their place.


And @Msixelaa was more than generous with her passenger.


But the nail biting series of events soon came to a crescendo...


The car eventually gave away the game.


He had the audacity to show his face and at that point, all bets were off as @Msixelaa so eloquently expresses.


Thankfully @Msixelaa was able to see the good in a bad situation.



- NZ Herald

By Deborah Raj

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 01 Apr 2017 12:22:33 Processing Time: 6ms