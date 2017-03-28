Prince George's expensive John Lewis uniform for Thomas's Battersea

By Unity Blott

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will spend upwards of $660NZD on Prince George's school uniform when he enters reception in September, MailOnline can reveal.

The third-in-line to the throne is due to start at Thomas's Battersea, a $10,700-a-term co-ed school just 20 minutes from Kensington Palace.

And the youngster, who turns four in July, will be decked out in an eye-wateringly long list of essentials including a cagoule bearing the school's crest, a $55 art smock and ballet shoes.

Kensington Palace confirmed the news in a statement on Friday, confounding royal experts who had expected the young royal to follow in his father's footsteps by going to Wetherby Pre-preparatory in Notting Hill.

According to Thomas's website, boys in reception will need a $65 navy jacket, a $63 jersey and navy Bermudas to kick off the winter term.

In summer, male pupils can switch their jumper for a short-sleeved shirt and white sun hat - all available from John Lewis.





Youngsters will also need to come prepared for messy arts and crafts sessions with a $55 art smock, and ballet shoes for dance lessons from the Royal Academy of Dance.

Continued below.

Related Content My car accident left me terrified of driving - so I asked racing legend Greg Murphy for help Loyalty low in 30pc of bank customers Top weekend family boat & trailer destinations: Port Jackson, Coromandel Peninsula

Altogether there are 24 essential and non-essential items on the list, totalling $656, but parents may wish to double up on some of the pieces, such as jumpers, socks and and shirts - bringing the overall cost even higher.

According to a report from the Department of Education, the average UK parent will spend around $274 on primary school uniform - meaning George's kit comes in at just over 75 per cent more.

In a statement issued last week, Kensington Palace said: 'The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will send their son, George, to Thomas's Battersea from September 2017 this year.

'Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to have found a school where they are confident George will have a happy and successful start to his education.'

Set up 40 years ago, the school described itself as being 'happy, dynamic and vibrant' and priding itself on its 'excellent academic results'.

Its website describes it as a 'busy, thriving purposeful school' which has 540 boys and girls between the ages of four and 13.

Its motto is 'Be kind' and there is great emphasis on kindness, confidence and humility, as well as academic results.

Prince George will also have the chance to take part in the school's exceptional arts, music and drama programme. It also has a flourishing sports department and encourages its pupils to learn outdoors too.

- NZ Herald