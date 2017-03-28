Prince Harry to move in to Kensington Palace with Megan Markle

By Sebastian Shakespeare

Prince Harry has been courting Meghan Markle since just last winter, but he's already impatient to settle down with the actress.

According to the Daily Mail, the 32-year-old Prince is to move into a new apartment at Kensington Palace, where he will live with Suits star Meghan, 35.

Harry has been taking a very close interest in the renovations to the apartment. "He keeps popping round and asking when it will be ready," a source tells me. "He seems in a real hurry to move in with Meghan."

The US actress has been a regular visitor to Nottingham Cottage, the two-bedroom "bachelor pad" where Harry currently lives at the palace.

The new apartment is said to be much closer to the huge wing that will be the permanent home for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge from September, when Prince George will start at Thomas's school in Battersea, South London. "It's sweet that Harry and Meghan will be living next to William and Kate," adds the source.

Kensington Palace spokesmen have refused to comment on suggestions that an engagement announcement for Harry could be imminent.

Meghan, who divorced her first husband after a two-year marriage, is said to be keen to have children with Harry. After their romance was disclosed last spring, the Prince took the rare step of confirming Meghan as his girlfriend in a statement.

He had never spoken publicly about his courtship of aspiring actress Cressida Bonas or his on-off romance with law graduate Chelsy Davy.

William and Kate have 22 rooms and two kitchens in their lavishly refurbished apartment. A palace spokesman declines to comment on Prince Harry's new apartment, describing it as a "private matter".

