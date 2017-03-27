McDonalds is finished with the Quarter Pounder with Cheese in Japan

We hate to be bearers of bad news but as of April 4th 2017, you won't be able to step up to a McDonald's counter in Japan and order a Quarter Pounder with Cheese.

The country's golden-arched restaurants have not only decided to kill the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, the same fate awaits the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese.

According to kotaku.com, McDonald's Japan has even gone as far to say that some of their restaurants may run out before then, depending on how much they get through of what they have left in stock.

But why, you ask?

When queried, a McDonald's Japan spokesperson said it wasn't due to dwindling sales. Instead, they were keen to revamp their line up.

It's fair to say that the heartbreaking news has been received with shock and sadness.

The tweet translates to: "I'll never forgive this I'll never forgive this I'll never forgive this I'll never forgive this I'll never forgive this I'll never forgive this I'll never forgive this I'll never forgive this I'll never forgive this I'll never forgive this I'll never forgive this I'll never forgive this I'll never forgive this I'll never forgive this I'll never forgive this I'll never forgive this I'll never forgive this".

"I'm sad" said another.

Others have dropped everything to get their last Quarter Pounder with Cheese while stocks last.

