7:11am Mon 27 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Adele posts snap in Karen Walker sunglasses

Adele at Mt Smart stadium on Saturday, grinning from behind a pair of Karen Walker sunglasses. Photo/ Instagram
Adele at Mt Smart stadium on Saturday, grinning from behind a pair of Karen Walker sunglasses. Photo/ Instagram

Adele may have been drenched at her final concert in Auckland last night, but a photo posted to Instagram shows the singer in drier times - wearing Karen Walker sunnies.

The black and white photo was taken at Mt Smart Stadium where Adele has just finished the last of three Auckland shows, capping of a 15-month-long world tour.

Rain soaked the singer and crowds on Sunday night, but the show went on. Photo/ file
Rain soaked the singer and crowds on Sunday night, but the show went on. Photo/ file

The singer can be seen smiling and looking out from a pair of classic Karen Walker Super Duper Strength Crazy Tort sunglasses, which sell for a pricey $349.

More than 800,000 people have liked the post, captioned "adeleAuckland / Mt Smart Stadium / Mar 25", and thousands commented.

Adele's shows were sold out every night, with crowds topping 40,000 to hear the legendary singer belt out hits like Skyfall and the tearjerker Someone Like You.

Last night torrential downpours lashed the stadium but that didn't put a damper on the evening.

Donning a pink poncho, Adele soldiered on much to the delight of the crowd.

Adele laughed about being caught in the rain and addressed the crowd "You poor things," she said. "It's really raining isn't it."

Auckland / Mt Smart Stadium / Mar 25

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on


- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 27 Mar 2017 07:57:35 Processing Time: 15ms