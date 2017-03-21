Anthony Bourdain says you're making scrambled eggs wrong

It's one of the quickest and easiest breakfasts to make, but renowned chef Anthony Bourdain says we've all been making scrambled eggs wrong.

The American TV cook, 60, has revealed his method for making the classic morning meal, which he says will work every time.

But somewhat controversially, he doesn't add any cream, milk, creme fraiche or water.

The chef revealed his scrambled egg secrets in a video interview with Tech Insider.

He says you should start off with a hot pan - but warns against making it too hot.

He then cracks eggs on a flat surface into a mixing bowl, adding salt and pepper - but no water or cream.

He said: "I just don't feel that milk or cream adds anything. It's about the egg. You're not making a quiche here, you're making scrambled eggs."

His last word of advice?

Don't move the eggs around too much or you'll end up with "tiny little bits of egg as your final product".

Anthony Bourdain's scrambled eggs

1. Heat pan on a low to medium heat.

2. Crack eggs on a flat surface straight into a bowl and season.

3. Beat the eggs until you get a ripple of yellow and white throughout but be careful not to over beat them.

4. Add a generous amount of butter to the pan and wait until it begins to foam.

5. Put the eggs in the pan and let them sit and cook for a short while until they're slightly formed.

6. Then push the eggs around in a figure-of-eight pattern using a fork. Stop when eggs become fluffy, aerated and rippled.

- Daily Mail